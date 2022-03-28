Battlegrounds Mobile India Open Challenge (BMOC) registration date extended, new date revealed

The last date of registration for the BMOC, the first BGMI major tournament of 2022, has been extended by a day to March 28 at 11:59 PM IST. Players will manage their squad till 9:00 PM IST, 29 March.

Initially, the registration deadline was March 27 at 11:59 PM. However, several players reported facing an error while registering their teams on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official website.

The official website responded to the issue and stated:

'Website is in maintenance due to huge surge in traffic. We regret the inconvenience. Registrations are extended till 11:59 PM, 28 March.'

Minimum requirements for BMOC registration

Age: 16 years and above

BGMI Account Tier: Platinum V and above

BGMI Account Level: 25 and above

Number of Players: Minimum 4 (optional 2 substitutes)

Nationality: Indian

After the huge success of BGIS 2021, which was won by Skylightz Gaming, Krafton revealed the 2022 BGMI Esports road road with a massive prize pool of INR 6 crore.

BMOC Format

In Game Qualifiers format ( screenshot via official BGMI website)

The Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) is scheduled to begin from April 4 where the In-Game Qualifiers will be played until April 10. The second stage, Online Qualifiers, consists of four rounds. The top 512 teams from the in-game qualifiers will reach the first round and will be divided into 32 groups. The top 256 teams will move to round 2, with the top 64 teams to make the round 3.

Online Qualifiers schedule and format (Image via BGMI)

The fourth and final round of the Online Qualifiers will feature the top 32 teams from round 3 along with 32 directly invited teams. These teams will be equally seeded into 4 groups. The top 6 teams from each group will qualify for the BMPS, the second major tournament of 2022.

BMPS Format

Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series Format (Image via BGMI)

The BMPS, a 2 crore INR tournament, will have two stages: League Stage and Grand Finals. The top 24 teams from the BMOC's round 4 will be split into 3 groups and will fight for the grand finals' 16 spots. The winner of the BMPS will take home a cash prize of INR 75 lakhs.

