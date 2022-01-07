Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 Semi-Finals groups revealed 

The groups for the Semi-Finals of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGIS) 2021 have been revealed. The Semi-Finals begin today, and a total of 24 teams are sorted into three groups of eight teams each.

The groups will compete in a round-robin fashion, with a total of eight matches played by each group. The top 16 teams in cumulative points will move to the Finals while the rest will be eliminated. The Finals will take place from 13 January to 16 January, with the victor earning a spot in the PMGC 2021.

Groups for the BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals

Group A:

1) OR Esports

2) Reckoning Esports

3) Celcius Esports

4) Team Chicken Rushers

5) The Supari Gang

6) Old Hood Esp

7) Team X Lions

8) Only Glitch

Group B:

1) Team SOUL

2) Team X Spark

3) 7 Sea Esports

4) R Esports

5) UDOG India

6) Enigma Gaming

7) Hyderabad Hydras

8) Tactical Esports

Group C:

1) GodLike Esports

2) TSM-FTX

3) Team XO

4) Skylightz Gaming

5) Revenant Esports

6) 247 Gaming

7) Orgless 5

8) COXRIPMIZO

4 Heroes and PLM Esports disqualified from BGIS (Image via BGMI)

Following the disqualification of 4 Heroes from BGIS 2021, Team Soul has qualified for the Semi-Finals. 4 Heroes were ranked third in Group 4 behind GodLike, but an internal investigation found them guilty of ringing (another player playing from the account of the registered player).

Team Soul is slotted into Group B which is also deemed as the "group of death" as it has many seasoned teams like Team X Spark, Hydrabad Hydras, Enigma Gaming, and 7 Sea Esports.

Fans can be prepared for intense matches and unexpected outcomes, as every team will be giving it their all. The Semi-Finals will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India at 5:00 pm IST.

