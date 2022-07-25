Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2022: How to register, dates, and more

Fans and players do not have to wait too long for another BGMI tournament, as Krafton has announced the commencement of another event.

The BGMI Showdown 2022 wrapped up on 25 July after a nail-biting competition that spanned four days. 7SEA Esports claimed the crown and qualified for the PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022.

During the Showdown's prize distribution ceremony, Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn announced that the registration process for the second edition of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series, i.e. BGIS 2022, will start on July 28.

How to register for BGIS 2022

Players will have to register through the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website. The event is open to all. Krafton has not revealed additional details regarding the format, prize pool, minimum requirements, or schedule.

To sign up, players will have to follow the steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website

Step 2: Navigate to 'Esports' and click on the registration banner. Read the requirements, FAQs and modalities.

Step 3: Fill up details such as team name and player information such as name, email id, character id, nationality, and mobile number.

Step 4: Agree to the terms and conditions and press the Submit button.

In February, Krafton announced that the company would hold four major BGMI tournaments in 2022, with an enormous prize pool of six crore INR. Two tournaments, i.e. BMOC and BMPS Season 1, concluded last month.

BMPS Season 1 was the biggest BGMI event as it featured a huge prize pool of two crore INR, of which the champions Team Soul won 75 lakhs INR.

Team Soul and 7SEA will represent India in PMWI 2022, an official PUBG Mobile event with a prize pool of $3 million USD. The tournament will take place between August 11 and August 20.

The inaugural edition of the BGIS took place between December 2021 and January 2022, in which several teams participated for the trophy and a total prize pool of one crore INR.

Skylightz Gaming was crowned the BGIS 2021 champion and walked away with 50 Lakhs INR. The side also received an invite for the PMGC 2021 Finals. Unfortunately, they were unable to participate due to passport issues. However, GodLike Esports stepped up to the occasion and represented India at the event.

