Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) The Grind Finals: Teams, schedule, prize pool distribution, and more

The Grand Finals of BMOC The Grind will be held from April 14 to April 17, which will involve the top 16 teams competing. The four-day-long ultimate event will see these teams fighting in over 24 matches spread across three classic maps. The practice scrims started on March 31 with 32 top teams being invited. After two grueling rounds, only 16 teams have stayed in the competition, who will play in the finals.

BMOC The Grind Final teams (Image via YouTube/BGMI)

Qualified teams for BMOC The Grind Finals

OR Esports Team Insane Entity Gaming Chemin Esports Team XO Team XSpark Skylightz Gaming GodLike Esports Team Mayhem Hyderabad Hydras Team SouL Global Esports Orangutan TSM Nigma Galaxy R Esports

What happened in the league stages

OR Esports with their raging form, topped the overall league stages with 89 kills and 199 points. OR Aditya was the top fragger of the stage with 31 kills. Team Insane Esports surprised everyone with their gameplay to secure second place with 162 points while it was Entity Gaming that was placed third.

One of the most consistent teams, XO, claimed fifth place while BGIS Champion Skylightz Gaming secured seventh. Team XSpark had a good league stage as it finished in sixth place, while fan-favorite GodLike Esports and Team Soul finished in eighth and 11th place, respectively. TSM had a bad league stage as it finished in 14th place.

Teams like 7Sea Esports, Team 8bit, and Hydra couldn't make it past the league stages.

Eliminated teams (Image via YouTube/BGMI)

Eliminated teams

Revenge Esports Revenant 7Sea Team Forever FS Esports Team 8Bit TrueRippers Hydra Official

Prize pool Distribution of the finals

The winner will take home 1.5 Lakhs INR, while the second and third position team will be awarded 75k and 50k INR, respectively. The MVP will also get 40k INR in prize money.

Despite the fact that it's only a practice scrim, each team has given it its all and the same should continue in the final. The finals will also set a precedent for the upcoming season. A busy summer lies ahead for fans and players of BGMI with two marquee tournaments, BMOC and BMPS coming. The tournament will be streamed regularly on the BGMI YouTube channel.

Edited by Mayank Shete