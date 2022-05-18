Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1: Prize pool distribution revealed

The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series ( BMPS) Season-1 starts tomorrow. A total of 24 top teams in the country will fight for three weeks in the league stages to determine the final 16 teams. The league stages will take place from Thursday to Sunday. The grand finals are scheduled for 9 to 12 June and the teams will play 24 matches to determine the champions.

BMPS Season 1 schedule

League Stage:

Week 1: May 19 to 22

Week 2: May 26 to 29

Week 3: June 2 to 5

Grand Finals: June 9 to 12

Prize Pool distribution of BMPS S1

The event has a massive prize pool of 2 crore INR, with the champion of the event winning 75 lakhs INR. The teams eliminated in the league stages won't go empty-handed. The finals will have a prize pool of around 1.8 crores INR.

The first runners-up will get 35 lakhs INR while the second runners-up will get a cash reward of 20 lakhs.

Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 Grand Finals prize pool distribution (Image via BGMI )

Around 6.5 lakhs INR will be given as individual rewards as the Most Valuable Player will get a whopping 2.5 lakhs INR while the gunslinger will take home 2 lakhs INR. Apart from these, the lone survivor and rampage player will get 1 lakh INR each.

1st Place(Winner): 75 lakhs

2nd Place: 35 lakhs

3rd Place: 20 lakhs

4th Place: 10 lakhs

5th Place: 9 lakhs

6th Place: 7.5 lakhs

7th Place: 5 lakhs

8th Place: 4 lakhs

9th Place: 3 lakhs

10th Place: 2.5 lakhs

11th Place: 2.25 lakhs

12th Place: 2 lakhs

13th Place: 1.75 lakhs

14th Place: 1.5 lakhs

15th Place: 1.25 lakhs

16th Place: 1 lakh

Individual rewards

MVP: 2.5 lakhs

Most finishes: 2 lakhs

Lone Survivor: 1 lakh

Rampage: 1 lakh

Team Soul is by far the most popular team going to the BMPS. The team is playing well and they were on top in BMOC.

Team XO is also known as a consistent team, as they have proved in their past. The team will now have to show another consistent performance and outplay their opponents to clinch the title.

Apart from these, Hyderabad Hydras, OR Esports, and 7SEA Esports pose a considerable challenge as they possess the necessary skills, form, and experience to come out on top.

Underdog teams like Kinetic and Autobotz have shown exceptional performance by eliminating some big tier-1 teams, and it would be great for the esports scene if they could do well in BMPS.

The league stage will be streamed live on BGMI's YouTube and Loco channel at 5:00 pm IST.

Edited by Mayank Shete