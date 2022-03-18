"Being able to finish in the third spot in BGIS 2021 was very crazy and something that can never be forgotten": Team XO BGMI roster

Encouraged by the success of the first official BGMI tournament, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, and to strengthen the Esports scenario of the country, Krafton unveiled the Esports roadmap for 2022. Teams like Skylightz Gaming , GodLike Esports, TSM, and more gave stellar performances at BGIS 2021.

Team XO was one of the invited teams who scaled their way to the top and finally secured the third position in BGIS 2021. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports’s Debolina Banerjee, the BGMI roster of Team XO shares their BGIS experience and shares words of advice with those who want to join the Esports world.

Team XO's BGMI roster shares their BGIS 2021 experience

Q. Every roster is unique because of the quality of each individual player. Tell us more about your roster and the role that each of you play.

Team XO: Much to everyone's surprise, Team XO does not have a fixed role set for any particular player except Sensei, who plays as an in-game leader. The rest of the players play as assaulters, catering to the latest meta of the game.

What we feel is that confining oneself in a particular role may affect the natural gameplay of that player. Our gamers are well versed in adapting to tough situations in BGMI accordingly.

We also have our own doctor on the team who is known as Doctor Immortal for his insane revival skills, especially in Sanhok matches.

Q. Since BGMI is quite infamous for the number of hackers in-game, did you all ever feel the threat of hackers when you were competing for BGIS, considering that it was an open tournament?

Team XO: As you all might know, Team XO was one of the invited teams in BGIS, so all of our matches were to be live-streamed on the official BGMI channels. Hence, we were not very stressed out on the hacker's part.

If anything suspicious cropped up, the official management would have taken strict action.

Q. Being one of the Grand Finalists in BGIS 2021 is quite an achievement, let alone becoming the second runner-up. What was the overall experience of being part of the biggest BGMI tournament like?

Team XO: The overall experience of participating in BGIS and being able to finish in the third spot was very crazy and something which can never be forgotten. The journey was filled with learnings, practice, dedication, and team-work.

The amount of love we received during our final matches was unbelievable. It proves that if you are focused on your goals, you will rise and make your stature among the top names in the BGMI community.

Q. From Skylightz Gaming to GodLike Esports, there were quite a few teams that performed well. Which team did you all consider to be your toughest competitor?

Team XO: We think naming a specific team as our toughest competitor would be unfair to others. We play to improve ourselves day by day, and hence our past is our toughest competitor.

We always strive to be better than we were yesterday and we guess this is a success mantra that helps us be this consistent and win trophies.

Q. What are your words of encouragement to BGMI players who want to play it professionally someday?

Team XO: We would proudly like to say – “Set Team XO as your example”. Who were we before the game ban? Just a bunch of potential players scattered among different line-ups.

Our only advice would be to stick to the team you are confident with and trust them. Eventually things will fall into the correct place. Show organizations why you are the best investment for them and how you would give them returns, be it socially or financially.

Even if you are someone who is totally focused on Esports, always keep making content as we know the famous saying "Content is the King". Do not let your dreams die, keep fighting for it.

