BGCS 2025 Week 3 Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

Day 1 of the BGMI Challengers Series (BGCS) 2025 League Week 3 was played on September 1. 16 teams played three matches of the opening day of the week. Nebula Esports, led by Aadi, secured the first position in the overall standings with 60 points despite not winning a single game. Gods Omen ranked second with 36 points and one Chicken Dinner.Vasista Esports grabbed the third position with 30 points and one Chicken Dinner. Sinewy and Versatile earned the fourth and fifth spots with 27 and 24 points, respectively. Team Tamilas and H4K collected 23 points each. Autobotz Esports came eighth with 22 points, including 20 eliminations.Rivalry finished ninth with 20 points. Team Resilience and Insane scored 15 and 14 points, respectively. Cincinnati Kids had a poor start as it ranked 14th with only seven points. Blitz and Mysterious4 earned only five points each.Day 1 highlights of BGCS 2025 League Week 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere are the overall standings post BGCS 2025 Week 3 Day 1:Nebula Esports - 60 pointsGods Omen - 36 pointsVasista Esports - 30 pointsSinewy Esports - 27 pointsTeam Versatile - 24 pointsTeam Tamilas - 23 pointsTeam H4K - 23 pointsAutobotz Esports - 22 pointsRivalry Esports - 20 pointsTeam Resilience - 15 pointsTEAM iNSANE - 14 points20P Official - 10 pointsJaguar Esports - 9 pointsCincinnati Kids - 7 pointsCaleb7xMysterious4 - 5 pointsBlitz Esports - 5 pointsMatch 1 - ErangelGods Omen clinched the opening game of the BGCS Week 3 with 20 points. Nebula Esports played aggressively and scored 24 points thanks to its star player Kratos’ seven kills. Jaguar and Versatile earned nine points each. Autobotz and Team Tamilas achieved eight points each.Match 2 - MiramarTeam H4K came out victorious in the second encounter with 14 points. Sinewy added 16 important points to its name, with rising star Moksh claiming five eliminations. Gods Omen and Versatile garnered 13 points each. Nebal had another good game, securing 11 points. Vasista Esports collected 10 points.Match 3 - SanhokVasista Esports registered a 18-point Chicken Dinner in the last match of the day. Nebula maintained its rhythm and accumulated 25 points, with star athlete Phoenix alone clinching 10 eliminations. Resilience and Team Tamilas achieved 14 and 11 points, respectively.The top 16 teams after the BGCS Week 2 qualified for Week 3. These 16 teams are fighting in this final week for four spots in the BGMS 2025 Playoffs. A total of 21 matches will be played across seven days in this week.