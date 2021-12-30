BGIS 2021: Blind Esports and Mayhem eliminated from the tournament 

The third day of the third round of the BGIS: Online Qualifiers 2021 came to an end yesterday. Groups 8, 9, 12, and 14 faced off for the top four spots in their respective groups. The competition was quite intense as multiple invited teams got eliminated.

Fan favorite squad, Blind Esports, was one of among the teams to be eliminated from the competition. The squad competed in Group 9 and finished in the eight spot after playing three matches. Blind Esports found it difficult to get going as they could only secure 13 points, with just a single elimination.

Blind Esports featured in the list of 32 Invited teams to Round 3 of the online qualifiers. The team has been struggling with their performance in recent tournaments and even in the BGIS scrims. The squad finished in the twenty-fourth spot.

BGIS Round 3 Group 9 overall standings (Image via Krafton)

In their first match, Blind Esports was caught off guard and ended up taking fights with two different squads Xspark and Team EZ4 in the process of getting eliminated with just one position point.

In their second game, BeardBaba from the team tried his best but was eliminated with the team only being able to secure 11 points. The third match proved to be another setback for the team as they lost yet another gunfight and couldn't secure a good placement.

The team has also undergone a lot of changes ever since the release of BGMI. BeardBaba (ex-member of Reckoning Esports) was bought on board recently, but he wasn't able to turn the fortunes of the team.

Qualified Teams from Group 9 for BGIS Quarterfinals

1. Team Xspark: 62 points

2. Team EZ4: 56 points

3. X Terminator: 53 points

4. Team Redxross: 50 points

Force One Qualifies from Group 14, Team Mayhem gets eliminated

BGIS Round 3 Group 14 overall standings (Image via Krafton)

Invited teams Force One and Team Mayhem competed in Group 14 of the third round of Online Qualifiers. Force One qualified with the fourth spot, but Team Mayhem was not able to make it and got eliminated from the competition in ninth position with 19 points.

BGIS: Round 3 Day 3 Group 14 match standings

Underdog team UDT Esports won the first match of the day with 13 kills. Force One showed great zone movement and secured second place with 12 kills. Team Mayhem was unfortunately caught in an early fight and was out in thirteenth place.

247 Gaming took 10 kills in the first match and secured a win in the second match of Miramar with 10 kills. Force One Esports had a bad match and was eliminated in eleventh place.

The third and decisive match of the round was won by One Sided Glory with 14 kills. UDT Esports once again showed impressive gameplay to secure second place with 10 kills. Team Mayhem opted for an aggressive approach and grabbed 11 frags points in the game, while Force One could only grab three kills.

Qualified teams for BGIS Quarter-Finals from Group 14

1. UDT Esports: 53 points

2. 247 Gaming: 49 points

3. One Sided Glory: 40 points

4. Force One: 31 points

The last set of matches of the BGIS: Online Qualifiers Round 3 will be played today. Post the completion of the matches, the 64 qualified teams will move forward to the Quarter-Finals which will take place from 2 January 2022 to 5 January 2022.

