BGIS 2021 Semifinals Day 2: Schedule, map order, and where to watch

The second day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) Semifinals will start soon. After completing the matches on Day 1, Skylightz Gaming leads the points table with 58 points and 23 finishes.

OR Esports and R Esports stand at the second and third spots, respectively, with 58 and 53 points. TSM secured 4th place with 50 points, followed by GodLike Esports on 48 points.

Tactical Esports won the first and second matches of Day 1, helping them finish sixth in the overall standings. Udog India and Enigma Gaming finished in the 17th and 18th places, while COXRIPMIZO stands in 24th place with only 3 points in 4 matches.

Eighteen matches remain in the Semifinals, and each team will play a total of 12 games in the remaining three days. Post the completion of the Semifinals, the top 16 teams from the overall standings will qualify for the Grand Finals.

BGIS 2021 Semifinals Day 2 map order

Match 1: Group A vs Group B - Erangel - 5.45 pm

Match 2: Group B vs Group C - Miramar - 6.37 pm

Match 3: Group A vs Group C - Erangel - 7.31 pm

Match 4: Group A vs Group C - Sanhok - 8.22 pm

Match 5: Group A vs Group B - Miramar - 9.16 pm

Match 6: Group B vs Group C - Erangel - 10.07 pm

The teams from the 17th to the 24th spots will try to get into their grooves today. Popular sides such as Xspark and Team SouL, who had an average run on the first day, will look to bounce back and try to make their way into the top 16.

Where and when watch the BGIS 2021 Semifinals

The official stream for the BGIS 2021 Semifinals Day 2 will begin from 5.00 pm on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of Battlegrounds Mobile India official.

