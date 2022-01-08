Skylightz Gaming finishes top as day 1 of BGIS Semi-Finals ends

The semi-finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 commenced today. The top 24 teams are divided into three groups, with each side playing four matches. Skylightz Gaming continued their golden run in the Semis and topped the overall points table with 23 finishes and 58 points.

They were closely followed by OR Esports who also accrued 58 points but posted more kills with 28. Despite being an underdog, R Esports showed good prowess to earn third place with 53 points. Meanwhile, TSM showed balance and precision to snatch fourth position with 50 points.

The aggressive gameplay of GodLike Esports helped them secure fifth place with 33 kills and 48 points. Team Soul and X Spark have both struggled to get going as they are in 20th and 23rd place, respectively.

BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals Day 1 Match Standings

GodLike finished 5th after BGIS Semifinals day 1

Tactical Esports started with a bang by winning the first two matches with nine and six frags respectively. However, they couldn't carry their momentum in subsequent bouts and finished in sixth place with 47 points.

The third match on Erangel was won by Team Chicken Rushers with 10 kills. TSM secured second place with six kills while GodLike took eight frags in the match.

The Chicken Rushers claimed third match of the BGIS Semifinals day 1

TSM secured the win in the fourth match of Sanhok with nine frags. TSG, who showed intense aggression and had 16 eliminations, made a small error to get relegated to seventh place. TSG Daddy was declared MVP for his six-kill contribution.

Overall standings of BGIS Semifinals day 1 (Image via BGMI)

OR Esports eliminated R Esports in a 4v4 fight in the final circle to win the fifth match of the day with 15 kills. Following the result, Aditya clinched the MVP award for his six frags and 1118hp damage. Team Soul was eliminated early but managed to grab four frags.

The final match saw an intense clash between Revenant Esports and Skylightz Gaming which was won by the latter with 11 kills. GodLike Esports continued their aggressive play and accrued nine eliminations. Notably, Neyoo grabbed a remarkable six frags in the proceedings.

With that being said, Day 2 will determine whether top-ranked teams can retain their positions as the bottom ones hope to topple them.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul