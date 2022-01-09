BGIS 2021 Semifinals Day 3: Schedule, map order, viewers' rewards and where to watch

The penultimate day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGIS) 2021 Semifinals will start in a few hours. For a chance to qualify for the finals, all 24 semi-finalists will play four matches today.

With everything on the line today, this article will provide players with all the information that is needed before going into BGIS Day 3.

BGIS 2021 Semifinals Day 3 map schedule

Only 12 matches remain in the BGIS semi-finals with each team set to play four. There is still hope for bottom-ranked teams to make it into the finals, but top-ranked teams shouldn't take it easy.

Match 1: Group A vs Group B - Erangel - 5.45 PM

Match 2: Group A vs Group C - Miramar - 6.35 PM

Match 3: Group B vs Group C - Erangel - 7.25 PM

Match 4: Group A vs Group B - Sanhok - 8.15 PM

Match 5: Group C vs Group B - Miramar - 9.10 PM

Match 6: Group C vs Group A - Erangel - 10.00 PM

Where to watch and viewers rewards

The broadcast for BGIS 2021 Semifinals Day 3 will begin at 5.00 PM IST, on the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel/Facebook page. Those tuning in can submit predictions for the giveaway to win an Iqoo 7 Legend smartphone and exclusive merchandise.

A recap of BGIS Day 2 and the current standings of the top teams

Skylightz Gaming has dominated this stage with its performance and it is the only team to cross the 110 point mark in the eight matches played so far. The Grind winner, Team XO, had a fabulous Day 2, and it crossed the 100 point mark and staked it's claim to a second place finish.

However, it was Hyderabad Hydras that showed the biggest improvement and finished in the top five ranks.

Team Soul and Team XSpark both took their first chicken dinner and had a good day to make it within the top 16 ranks. They will need to sustain their performance in the next two days in order to make it to the finals.

The bottom eight slots are being acquired by some underdogs and some seasoned teams like 7Sea, Revenant, etc. It will be a do-or-die Day 3 for these teams today.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan