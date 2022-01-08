BGIS Semifinals day 2: overall standings, Soul and Team Xspark clinch chicken dinners

The second day of the semi-finals of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 concluded just now. Skylightz Gaming has retained its top spot with 41 kills and 111 points. Their balanced and consistent gameplay is the reason for their performance.

Team XO had a fabulous day as they climbed seven places to second spot with 102 points while OR Esports slipped to third place with 89 points. As GodLike Esports continued to play aggressively, they climbed one spot to fourth place. After a bad first day, both fan favorites Team Soul and Team Xspark showed great resilience to finish 14th and 15th, respectively.

BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals Day 2 Match Standings

TSM stand in 7th place after BGIS Semifinals day 2 (Image via BGIS)

Udog India started the day with a chicken dinner in Erangel with 10 kills. Old Hood Esp played aggressively to grab 11 kills while Team Soul also showed some spark to grab six kills.

Skylightz Gaming showed composure to win the second match of Miramar with seven frags. They were up against Team XO in the final circle who was recovering after an intense fight by GodLike.

Fan favourite Team Soul secured 14th position after BGIS Semifinals day 2 (Image via BGIS)

The third match played between Group B and C was won by Team Xspark with seven frags. They had the zone and number advantage in the final circle to flush out Enigma Gaming. Team XO once again showed aggressive gameplay to grab 12 kill points.

Reckoning Esports didn't let Team Xspark into the final zone of the fourth contest of Sanhok to win the match. However, Team Xspark topped the match table with 12 kills. Ultron was MVP of the match for his six frags contribution.

Overall ranking of BGIS Semifinals after day 2 (Image via BGIS)

Team Soul spread out gameplay in the fifth match to claim a chicken dinner with 10 kills. Soul Viru was named the MVP for his four frags contribution. Enigma once again got eliminated at the second spot with nine kills.

The final match of the day was once again a battle between Team XO and Skylightz Gaming but this time it was the former that won the match. Their player advantage helped them to win the chicken dinner with seven kills.

With half of the matches over, Day 3 will be crucial for teams outside of the top 10. It will take a lot of determination on their part to reach the finals of the tournament.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider