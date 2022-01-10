BGIS 2021 Semifinals Day 4: Schedule, map order, viewers' rewards, and where to watch

The third and penultimate day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 Semifinals concluded yesterday. Post three days of enthralling competition, which involved the top 24 teams from the country fighting for 16 spots in the finals, Skylightz Gaming maintained their position as the table toppers with 157 points.

TeamXO and Hyderabad Hydras followed in second and third places, respectively, with 145 and 132 points.

">

BGIS 2021 Semifinals Day 4 map schedule

The Semifinals will culminate today with the completion of the remaining six matches. Each of the 24 teams will now have four games to qualify for the Grand Finals.

Sides placed from the 17th to 24th spots will get their final chances to make it into the top 16. Squads in and around the 16th spot will look to firmly hold their positions for a finals berth.

Match 1: Group B vs Group C (Erangel) 5.45 pm

Match 2: Group A vs Group B (Miramar) 6.35 pm

Match 3: Group A vs Group C (Erangel) 7.25 pm

Match 4: Group B vs Group C (Sanhok) 8.15 pm

Match 5: Group A vs Group C (Miramar) 9.10 pm

Match 6: Group A vs Group B (Erangel) 10.00 pm

Where and when to watch BGIS 2021

Like the previous three days, the live tournament will be live-streamed on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of Battlegrounds Mobile India in Hindi and English languages. The live stream will start at 5.00 pm.

BGIS 2021 SemiFinals Day 3 performance overview

Team Xspark had a fantastic run yesterday, accumulating 44 points from four games to climb from 15th to 8th in the standings. Team SouL, who was in the 14th spot yesterday, had a terrible day as they only managed to secure five points in four matches and dropped down to the 22nd position.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hyderabad Hydras climbed to the 3rd spot after a strong performance. The team gained 61 points in four matches yesterday. Team SouL and other bottom-placed squads would look to climb up on the final day and make their way into the top 16, and hence, a BGIS finals spot.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer