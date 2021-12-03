BGIS 2021: The Grind Day 1 overall standings

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS 2021): The Grind has commenced. The ₹2 lakh prize pool league stage will last until 10 December, with the top 16 teams moving on to the finals.

Format for the BGIS 2021: The Grind (Image via BGMI)

After Day 1, OR Esports topped the points table with 51 points. They were also the most aggressive team with 24 frag points. With star player Owais, Team Forever was in second place with 18 kills and 34 points.

Orangutan Gaming played passively and focused on placement points to notch third place. They took two Chicken Dinners along with their 13 frags.

Fan-favorite Team X Spark showed good gameplay to secure fifth place with 24 points. Team Soul, Godlike Esports, and Hydra Officials were disappointing, finishing 16th, 26th, and 32nd.

BGIS 2021: The Grind Day 1 schedule (Image via BGMI)

BGIS 2021: The Grind Day 1 match standings

Orangutan Esports won the day's first match on Erangel with six kills. Their wait and watch gameplay, along with height advantage, was the main reason for their win. Marcos Gaming was eliminated at fourth place, but their nine frags took them to second rank.

TSM clinched the second match on Miramar with six frags. However, OR Esports went berserk and topped the points table with 16 frags. OR Aditya was the MVP of the game for his seven kill contributions.

Orangutan Esports claimed the day's third match on Sanhok with seven frags. Marcos Gaming Ronak took his team to second place as he played a healing game with 30 health kits. Soul also played well to secure the fourth spot with four frags.

OR Esports notched the fourth and final match of the day with eight frags. Team X Spark secured second place with nine kills, while Team Forever, led by Owais, secured third place with 12 eliminations. Star player Scout was the MVP for his five-frag dominance.

BGIS 2021: The Grind 2 match schedule

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Match 1: Erangel - Group A vs C

Match 2: Miramar - Group B vs D

Match 3: Sanhok - Group A vs B

Match 4: Erangel - Group D vs C

Edited by Ravi Iyer