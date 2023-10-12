BGIS 2023 Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise winners, highlights, and more

With the conclusion of the six matches on the first day, Revenant Esports bagged the top spot with 83 points in the BGIS 2023 Grand Finals. Gods Reign, on the other hand, despite scoring the same points, came second after a nerve-wracking performance in the last encounter of the day. OR Esports (62) and XSpark (52) finished in third and fourth places, respectively. Midwave Esports managed 51 points on the opening day and sits in fifth place.

Gladiators Esports wrapped up the day with 46 points in seventh position. Blind Esports had an average start, as the Manya-led roster earned only 35 points today. Medal, who topped the Semifinals, claimed 13th spot with 34 points.

BGIS Grand Finals Day 1 overview

Overall standings after six games of the Grand Finals. (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

The opener belonged to Team XSpark, who notched up a fabulous 25-point Chicken Dinner. In their last fight, the Pukar-led brigade hammered Gods Reign (22 points), who were also impressive throughout the match. Gladiators Esports and Mici Esports managed 17 and 11 points, respectively. Blind and Revenant had a slow start, scoring three points each in the first game of the BGIS Finals.

Match 2 - Miramar

Midwave Esports put on a mesmerizing performance in the second battle to win a 26-point Chicken Dinner. Their athlete Attanki bagged six frags to his name. Revenant Esports bounced back and obtained 18 important points, including eight eliminations. Glitchx and Gods Reign posted 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Growing Strong played wisely in the third encounter and ensured their first Chicken Dinner with 21 points. TWM Gaming, too, had a spectacular run as they posted 19 points on the board. OR Esports and Gladiators achieved 14 points each in the battle.

Match 4 - Vikendi

OR Esports exhibited an emphatic run to claim a 21-point victory in the fourth game of the BGIS Finals. Revenant Esports grabbed 24 points, with 12 coming from frags. Big Brother, Glitch, and Gods Reign earned 14, 13, and 13 points, respectively, adding to their total.

Blind Esports claims 11th place after Day 1. (Image via BGMI)

Match 5 - Miramar

Switching to the fifth encounter, Revenant Esports picked up a stunning 26-point Chicken Dinner. Big Brother and Blind added 19 and 13 points, respectively. Gods Reign and OR were knocked out in the initial zones.

Match 6 - Erangel

Gods Reign ended the first day of the BGIS Finals with an impressive 31-point Chicken Dinner, thanks to Ninjajod's eight eliminations. CS Esports gained 15 points, while Night Owls, Mici, and Midwave took 11, 10, and 10 points, respectively.