Team XSpark, Gods Reign, Blind, and Revenant, among 16 BGMI squads qualified for BGIS 2023 Grand Finals 

Popular BGMI squads Team XSpark, Gods Reign, Blind, and Revenant Esports have secured their spots in the BGIS 2023 Grand Finals. During the intense four-day semifinals, the nation's top 32 teams clashed heads, with only 16 progressing to the Finals. A total of 12 rigorous fixtures have been played in the penultimate phase.

The semifinals were marked by fierce competition, leading to the elimination of prominent teams such as Soul, Enigma, and Marcos Gaming. Following a tumultuous run, Medal Esports emerged as table toppers. The top 16 teams will now compete over a three-day Grand Finale to crown the champion. Proceedings will be conducted on October 12, 13, and 15 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Mumbai.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2023 Grand Finals

Here are the 16 finalists:

Medal Esports Revenant Esports Gladiators Esports Glitchx Reborn CS Esports Mici Esports Gods Reign Midwave Esports Growing Strong Team XSpark OR Esports TWM Gaming Blind Esports Big Brother Esports 4Aggressive Man Night Owls

After a disappointing round 4, Revenant Esports found themselves in the losers bracket. Nevertheless, they bounced back impressively by leading the loser's bracket and secured the second position at the close of the first day.

Despite dropping to fifth, they managed a minor rally on day 3, claiming the third spot. Ultimately, the team solidified its position at second.

Gods Reign kicked off with a moderate performance, which dipped further when they finished 18th on day 2. Notable progress was achieved on the following day, as the team moved up five spots to 13th. However, it was on the final day that they made a remarkable surge, finishing seventh.

After a strong performance in the BGIS Losers Bracket, Team XSpark entered the semifinals with confidence. They maintained their pace in the finals, moving from 11th during the first two days to sixth on the third. Despite facing countless challenges on the last day, they managed to secure the 10th spot with a total of 110 points.

Blind Esports, recognized as one of the top teams, ended day 1 in 10th position. On the following day, they advanced to sixth place, accumulating 64 points. However, their performance over the next two days took a nosedive, as they ultimately settled for 13th, earning 105 points without securing a chicken dinner in the BGIS Semifinals.