BGIS 2023 Grand Finals Day 1: Teams, map schedule, when and where to watch

Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 Series Finale is all set to start in a few hours. The top 16 squads from the semifinals have arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai, India. They will play six matches each on October 12, 13, and 15. This stage of the tournament will have a total of 18 matches.

The champion will go home with a hefty prize of ₹75 lakh. The BGIS 2023 began on August 10, and only 16 teams are now left in the tournament.

BGIS 2023 finalists

The following teams are set to compete in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 Grand Finals:

Medal Esports Revenant Esports Gladiators Esports Glitchx Reborn CS Esports Mici Esports Gods Reign Midwave Esports Growing Strong Team XSpark OR Esports TWM Gaming Blind Esports Big Brother Esports 4Aggressive Man Night Owls

How to watch Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023 Grand Finals

Fans are welcome to enjoy BGIS 2023 action at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai. They can also watch the matches live on Jio Cinema (OTT platform) and the official YouTube channel of Krafton Esports India from 11 am IST onwards. Krafton will broadcast all 18 matches in 10 different languages.

Map schedule

Here is the map schedule for Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023 Grand Finals:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 -Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Vikendi

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Top teams to watch out for

In the Grand Finals, there are nine experienced teams who have played many big events. The remaining teams are underdogs who are playing their first major tournament.

Medal Esports were impressive in the semifinals as they secured the pole position after collecting the most points in 12 matches.

Revenant Esports put in a phenomenal performance in the previous stage of the tournament. Their players, Sensei and Fierce, were members of Team XO in the BGIS 2021 and helped their team secure third place.

Gladiators Esports recently emerged victorious in the BGMI Masters Series 2023 and will now fight for a back-to-back grand title.

Gods Reign, led by Robin, will try to win their first major trophy. It helps that their star player, Ninjajod, is currently in amazing form.

Team XSpark, OR, and Blind are also some of the top contenders in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2023. However, inexperienced squads like CS, Mici, and Glitchx have the potential to surprise them in this phase of the event.