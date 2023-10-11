BGIS 2023 Grand Finals: Livestream, venue, teams, and how to watch 

The heart-pounding Grand Finals of the BGIS 2023 Grand Finals will start on October 12, 2023, and will be played over the next three days. This prestigious tournament will be hosted by Krafton at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Mumbai. The top 16 teams from India will clash with each other across 18 matches for a hefty prize pool of ₹2 crore.

After a thrilling action spanning about one and a half months, the participating teams have been finalized for the finale. They will now play six games per day to conquer the title. The BGMI lineup that accumulates the most points will take home the winner's prize of ₹75 lakh.

When and where to watch BGIS 2023 Finals

To witness the action live in the stadium, you can book your ticket for the event through Battlegrounds Mobile India’s official website. Fans can also pick up tickets at the venue. Interestingly, the tickets are free of charge.

Apart from this, you can watch the BGIS Grand Finals live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports and Jio Cinema from 11 am onwards on the days of the tournament.

Participating teams in the BGIS finale

Here are the 16 finalists that will engage each other at the LAN event:

Medal Esports Revenant Esports Gladiators Esports Glitchx Reborn CS Esports Mici Esports Gods Reign Midwave Esports Growing Strong Team XSpark OR Esports TWM Gaming Blind Esports Big Brother Esports 4Aggressive Man Night Owls

Medal Esports was the best-performing squad during the BGIS Semifinals. Their performance saw a significant improvement in this stage, and they will be aiming to continue their rampage form in the Finals. Revenant Esports also returned to their signature form in the last phase. MJ from their squad, known widely as the "clutch machine," played spectacularly in the qualifying rounds.

Gladiator Esports will definitely be one of the top contenders based on their tournament results in recent times. The Destro-led crew won the BGMS Season 2, the first major BGMI event of the year. Team XSpark, OR, Gods Reign, and Blind Esports did well in the Semifinals, but they will have to perform better than ever in the Finals to lift the trophy.

Surprisingly, Glitchx Reborn, CS Esports, Mici, and other underdogs had a fabulous run in the qualifying stages of the BGIS. These relatively inexperienced squads will aim to deliver a spectacular show at the tournament. The top eight performers from the Finale will be picked up for the BGMI India vs South Korea event.