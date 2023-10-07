BGIS 2023 Grand Finals: Venue and dates officially announced 

Krafton has officially announced that the three-day Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 will be hosted at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, Worli, Mumbai. The top 16 BGMI teams from India will clash for a humongous prize pool on October 12, 13, and 15, 2023. It will be the game's first official LAN contest in a while.

The Semifinals of the BGIS 2023 are underway, with the best 32 teams from the country fighting for their spot in the thrilling Finale. The current phase will reach its conclusion today, i.e., October 7. The Grand Finals of this flagship event presents a hefty prize money of ₹2 crore. Fans will be welcomed at the venue for this mega competition.

BGIS 2023 Grand Finals Format

16 finalists will take on each over a total of 18 matches in Battle Royale mode. Each day, six games will be contested between these lineups. At the end of the battle, the winning team will walk away with ₹75 lakh in prize money. However, Krafton has not yet revealed the map schedule and timetable for the Finals.

Initially, the Grand Finals were planned for October 12-14. However, the third day was later postponed to October 15 due to the cricket match between India and Pakistan.

Day 1 - October 12

Day 2 - October 13

Day 3 - October 15

The early stages of the BGIS saw the emergence of numerous inexperienced squads that gave tough competition to their veteran opponents. Popular clubs like Team GodLike, Global Esports, Orangutan, and Entity Gaming have already been eliminated from the 2023 India Series after facing a tough challenge in the initial phases.

BGIS Semifinals results so far

Only three matches are left for each participant in the Semifinals. Some teams, like Gladiators, CS, and Revenant, have potentially secured their spot in the Finale after establishing a strong lead at the end of Day 3.

After nine matches, Gladiators Esports stands first with 124 points, while CS and Revenant occupy second and third places with 120 and 117, respectively. TWM, Mici, and Team XSpark are also in good shape at the moment, with qualification to the semi-finals seeming an easy target.

Gods Reign, OR, and Blind are currently in the top 16, but they must be consistent in their remaining fixtures to book their tickets for the Finals. A lot of famous squads have struggled in the last three days, necessitating a good display today to qualify for the BGIS Finals.