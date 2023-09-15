BGIS 2023 Round 3 Day 2: Teams, schedule, Day 1 results, and how to watch

The second day of the BGIS Round 3 is all set to kick off in a few hours. Group 2 and 3 will fight in their final three games. Both the groups contested in half of their total matches on September 14. On Day 1, Gods Reign had a stellar performance in Group 2, while Team Insane showcased a fabulous outing in Group 3.

Taking place from September 14 to 17, the third round of the Online Qualifiers boasts 16 groups, each consisting of 16 BGMI squads. The top four teams from each group will be seeded into the Quarterfinals. The teams ranked 65th to 80th on the overall standings will fight it out in the Losers Bracket.

BGIS Round 3 Day 2 participants

The teams mentioned below have been seeded into Group 2 and 3 for the third round.

Group 2 teams:

CS Esports Gods Reign Team GodLike Trouble Makerz 1M Officials Marcos At Battle Red Code Codered Esports Great Esports Hades Team Zphyrus Comet Levy Team Executors Gear5 K9 Reborn Team Heartbreakers

Group 3 teams:

Hyderabad Hydras X7 Officials Team Insane Brave Esports Revenge Esports ORB Esports UDOG India ELF Clan Version 9 Team JOD Asg Esports Enthusiastic Esports Spyder Esports BW Esports FaithxMadrasi NFExFFR Esports

Day 2 map rotation and how to watch BGIS Round 3

Today, the teams from Group 3 will collide with each other in the first, second, and third encounters. Group 2 will battle in the fourth, fifth, and sixth games of the day. The matches of BGIS Round 3 will be broadcast live on Jio Cinema as well as the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel.

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 3 (1:27 pm)

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 3 (2:15 pm)

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 3 (3 pm)

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 2 (3:45 pm)

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 2 (4:32 pm)

Match 6 - Erangel - Group 2 (5:16 pm)

Day 1 overview

Gods Reign had a mesmerizing run on Day 1 of the BGIS Round 3. The lineup scored 83 points in three matches. GodLike Esports was second with 42 points. 1M Officials and Great Esports acquired third and fourth seats, respectively. CS Esports claimed sixth position with 28 points, including 17 eliminations.

Team Insane was the star performer in Group 3 with 67 points after the opening day of BGIS Round 3. The squad pulled off an excellent Chicken Dinner in their third match. Brave Esports also had a decent opening as they notched two Chicken Dinners in a row and came in second with 52 points. Version 9 and ASG Esports occupied third and fourth places, respectively.