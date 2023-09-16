BGIS 2023 Round 3 Day 3 Group 9: Overall standings, overview, and more

After the conclusion of three matches, Team XSpark has displayed a mesmerizing performance in Group 9 of the BGIS 2023 Round 3. The seasoned squad, led by Pukar, amassed 66 points at an average of 22 points. The side emerged victorious in their first and third games. They will now fight without any pressure in their remaining three matches on Sunday.

Numen Gaming, another well-known crew, had a decent day as the lineup posted 60 points on the board and captured the second seat despite not getting a single WWCD. LOC Esports, who registered a fine victory in the second game, held third spot with 48 points. Cannonboltz was in fourth position with 27 points.

Team Mayavi, which has faced several hacking allegations recently, had an average performance today. The roster claimed fifth place with 26 points and will need to up their play in their remaining matches. T2H (22), Flanker (19), and Error (15) were sixth, seventh, and eighth places, respectively. RVNC, Unfair, and Fuze had a poor opening, as they are in the bottom after three matches.

BGIS Round 3 Day 3 Group 9 standings

Team Xspark and Numen played amazingly in Group 9 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Vikendi

In their initial game of the BGIS Round 3, Team XSpark presented several right moves and registered an astonishing 32-point Chicken Dinner. Their IGL, Pukar, grabbed six kills, while other teammates Sarang, Dreams, and Adityaa took five, three, and three kills, respectively.

Team Mayavi had a perfect opening, earning 16 points. Numen and Error Esports clinched 10 and nine points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

LOC Esports conquered the second battle with a huge 33-point victory. Their athletes, Mafia, Omega, and Clowny, bagged eight, five, and four eliminations, respectively.

T2H Esports bounced back in this match and scored 17 points. Clutchgod assisted Numen Gaming to collect 17 important points. Team Mayavi gained nine points, while Team XSpark ensured only six points.

Group 9 points table after three matches (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Erangel

Team XSpark contested wisely in the last few circles of the third and last game of the BGIS Round 3 Day 3. They acquired 28 points, with 13 coming from eliminations.

However, Numen Gaming went on to fight aggressively and accumulated 29 points, including 19 eliminations. Their pro player, Rexx, was the MVP for his outstanding eight kills. Cannonboltz, TOC, and LOC Esports earned 20, 11, and 10 points, respectively. Team Mayavi secured only one point there.