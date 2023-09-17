BGIS 2023 Round 3 Group 9: Overall standings, qualified teams for Quarterfinals, and more

Popular BGMI squad Team Xspark emerged as the star performer in Group 9 of the BGIS 2023 Round 3. The side led by Pukar posted 132 points on the leaderboard, thanks to three Chicken Dinners and 61 kills. Team Mayavi improved their gameplay on Day 2 and jumped to second position with 97 points, amassing 66 points in their last three encounters.

Numen Gaming acquired third seat with 89 points despite not ensuring a single Chicken Dinner in the BGIS Round 3. LOC Esports came fourth with 59 points and 31 eliminations. The team had a poor performance on Day 4, but they managed to get a spot in the top 4. These best four performers have reached the BGIS Quarterfinals.

Error Esports claimed fifth place with 52 points, followed by Cannonboltz and RVNC. T2H Esports stumbled on Sunday and finished ninth with 36 points. Unfair Esports secured only nine points in six matches.

BGIS Round 3 Group 9 overview

Team XSpark claimed three Chicken Dinners in Group 9 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Quarterfinals

Team XSpark Team Mayavi Numen Gaming LOC Esports

Match 4 - Erangel

Error Esports outplayed Team XSpark in the end zone to clinch a 26-kill victory in the first game. RVNC Esports attracted everyone’s attention with their stunning performance, as the underdog achieved 24 points, including 14 kills. Starop was their top individual performer, with seven eliminations.

Team XSpark maintained their top-tier performance and collected 23 points, thanks to Sarang and Aditya’s performance, while Team Mayavi and Numen Gaming got 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

Team Mayavi grabbed a brilliant 29-point Chicken Dinner after playing strategically in this Miramar game. Blaxx, Proo, and Legit obtained six, four, and three kills, respectively. Team XSpark delivered another nerve-wracking performance and took 20 points, while Tarkin Spartans and Flanker plundered 17 and 10 points, respectively. Numen Gaming was knocked out in an early fight with only four points.

Group 9 overall standings in Round 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 6 - Sanhok

Team XSpark pulled off a 27-point triumph in their last match of the BGIS Round 3, while Team Mayavi preferred to fight aggressively, accumulating 27 points, which included 17 eliminations. Numen Gaming managed 15 points, while T2H and RVNC gained nine and eight points, respectively. Cannonboltz also secured eight points, while LOC Esports took only one point.