BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 1 Group B: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the BGIS 2023 Round 4 saw Group B play three out of their six matches. Blind Esports, a member of that group, clinched the first rank with 49 points after playing aggressively. This Manya-led crew picked up one Chicken Dinner and 32 eliminations on Day 1. Autobotz Gaming played nicely in the second and third matches, coming second with 43 points. This squad preferred to contest passively on Day 1 and will try to strengthen their ranking tomorrow.

Gladiators Esports saw a good start to Round 4 and also ensured a Chicken Dinner in Group B's third match. The Destro-led squad managed to acquire 37 points, with 12 of them coming from kills. Glitchx Reborn came fourth with 33 points at an average of 11. BR Titans and DMW finished fifth and sixth with 33 and 27 points to their names.

Popular squad Velocity Gaming had a modest showing, as this Punk-led unit was ninth with 17 points. Hyderabad Hydras and Team XSpark saw a poor start to Round 4 Day 1, scoring only 12 and 7 points, respectively. Grind One Esports took six points at an average of two per game.

BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 1 Group B results

Top eight teams of Group B after Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Vikendi

It was Blind Esports who came out victorious in the first battle with 30 points, including 15 kills. Glitchx Reborn got 19 points, while Gladiators Esports and DMW collected 15 and 10 points, respectively. Velocity and BR Titans snatched eight points each there. Team XSpark and Hyderabad Hydras were knocked out earlier with only three and two points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Autobotz Esports bounced back in the second encounter of the BGIS Round 4 and took a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Team Psyche managed to earn 19 points, while BR Titans acquired 15 important points. Road To Glory went on to play calmly and picked up 13 points. Hyderabad Hydras kicked off the match well but suddenly got out with nine points, while Team XSpark stumbled and gained only two points.

Team XSpark faltered on Day 1 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Erangel

Gladiators Esports defeated Autobotz in the end circle to register their first Chicken Dinner of the BGIS Round 4. They achieved a total of 22 points, including seven finishes. DMW Esports stole 17 points, while Autobotz plundered 16 important points. Blind Esports grabbed 11 points thanks to Nakul’s five kills.