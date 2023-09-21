BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 1: Teams, map schedule, and how to watch

The Round 4 or Quarterfinals of the BGIS 2023 commences on September 21. A total of 64 teams from the third round have been chosen for this upcoming phase, which will run over four days. There is a total of four groups, each featuring 16 teams. The third round was held from September 14 to 17, where several experienced teams struggled against underdogs.

The best 16 teams from the Quarterfinals will be picked up for the Semifinals, while the remaining 48 will have to play in the Losers Bracket. Each team will try their hardest to take a direct seat in the Semifinals from this stage.

BGIS Round 4 Day 1 participants

Here are the teams of Group A and B that will participate on the opening day of the fourth round.

Group A

WSB Gaming BG Vintage Rivalry Esports Team Soul Crosskill Esports SPY Esports Night Owls Team No Ones Team Gaming Infamous Hackers Nade Official Metal Wings Redemption Crew Team Fly Esports Team Invincible Mici Esports

Group B

Team XSpark Stellar Titans Blind Esports DMW Esports Autobotz Esports Bloodrose Esports Glitchx Reborn Velocity Gaming Grind One Esports Road To Glory BR Titans Hyderabad Hydras Team Psyche Trouble Makerz Gladiators Esports 4Trouble Maker

Day 1 schedule and how to watch

Group A teams will take each other on in the first three games of the initial day, while Group B will contest in the remaining three matches of the day. These two groups will play their remaining three encounters on Friday. The Quarterfinals will be livestreamed on Jio Cinema as well as the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel.

Match 1: Erangel - Group A (1:27 pm)

Match 2: Miramar - Group A (2:15 pm)

Match 3: Sanhok - Group A (3 pm)

Match 4: Vikendi - Group B (3:45 pm)

Match 5: Miramar - Group B (4:32 pm)

Match 6: Erangel - Group B (5:16 pm)

Fan favorite Team Soul had a superb run in Round 3. The Omega-led unit will try to continue their phenomenal performance in the BGIS Quarterfinals. Team XSpark, who is placed in Group B, was the star performer in the previous round, topping the overall standings in thumping fashion.

Blind Esports is known for their aggressive approach, as the Manya-led squad notched numerous third-party tournaments in the last few months. The lineup is expected to be a strong contender in this BGIS 2023 as well. Gladiators Esports, who recently conquered the BGMS S2, will also focus on lifting another big title in this event.