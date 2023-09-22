BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 2 Group B: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals and Losers Bracket 

On Day 2 of the BGIS Round 4, Group B has completed all their six matches, with the top four squads moving to the Semifinals and the bottom 12 advancing to the Losers Bracket. Blind Esports displayed their powerful performance to claim the top seat with 106 points. Glitchx Reborn (77), Gladiators Esports (76), and Autobotz (72) got second, third, and fourth places, respectively.

Team Psyche came fifth with 51 points, while Team XSpark gained the sixth position. Velocity Gaming appeared inconsistent throughout the BGIS Round 4, ending up in 10th place with 36 points. Hyderabad Hydras had a dismal output as the Joker-led squad obtained only 25 points.

BGIS Round 4 Group B results

Blind Esports played brilliantly in Group B (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Semifinals

Blind Esports Glitchx Reborn Gladiators Esports Autobotz Esports

Qualified teams for Losers Bracket

Team Psyche Team XSpark DMW Esports Trouble Makerz BR Titans Velocity Gaming Road To Glory 4Trouble Makerz Hyderabad Hydras Grind One Esports Stellar Titans Bloodrose Esports

Group B overall standings (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Erangel

Autobotz Esports maintained their steady pace and secured a 27-point triumphant in the first game of Day 2. Team XSpark made a phenomenal comeback after playing poorly in their first three matches yesterday. They achieved 19 points, which included seven eliminations. Blind Esports fought without any pressure and picked up 18 points with the help of 14 kills. Gladiators Esports scored five points. Velocity Gaming and Hyderabad Hydras faced a hard challenge and took only two points each.

Match 5 - Miramar

Blind Esports presented several right moves in the last zone to ensure a fantastic 24-point Chicken Dinner in their penultimate encounter of the BGIS Round 4. Glitchx Reborn also delivered an impressive run, claiming 23 points. Team XSpark had another awesome performance, gaining 18 points thanks to Sarang’s five kills. Gladiators Esports and Hyderabad Hydras grabbed 11 points each there, while Autobotz Esports failed to perform in this battle.

Match 6 - Sanhok

Glitchx Reborn claimed the Chicken Dinner in the last battle with five kills. Gladiators Esports also did well, collecting 23 points. 4Trouble Makers and Team Psyche added 18 points to their tally. Blind Esports scored 15 points, while Velocity Gaming got five points. It was a disappointing game for Team XSpark, who claimed only two points. Hyderabad Hydras couldn’t take a single point in their last match of the BGIS Round 4.