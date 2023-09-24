BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 4: Teams, map schedule, and how to watch 

The fourth and final day of the BGIS 2023 Round 4 is about to start in a few hours and will feature a total of six matches. Group C and D will compete in their remaining matches today. After their three games on Saturday, Marcos Gaming is leading the overall scoreboard in Group C, while Growing Strong has grabbed the first spot in Group D.

Each team will try to finish into the top four in their group as the best four will be provided with a direct slot to the BGIS Semifinals, which the rest will have to contest in the Losers Bracket. The fourth day will be broadcast at 1:00 pm on Jio Cinema and Krafton India Esports' official YouTube channel.

Day 4 participants of BGIS 2023 Round 4

Group C

Gods Reign Marcos Gaming 4 Aggressive Man Brave Esports Revenant Esports Numen Gaming Midwave Esports Big Brother Esports ORB Esports Kerala Esports Silly Esports Nest Esports Great Esports 7Habit Team Systumm Burnx Official

Group D

ACID Esports Team Insane Team Mayavi HUB Esports Lucknow Giants Dragon Esports Growing Strong OR Esports 1M Official Titan FTW Medal Esports Team E4L X7 Wolves Team Cruz Five Filter Esports LOC Esports

Day 4 schedule of BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 4

Here is the map rotation for the final day of the BGIS Round 4.

Match 1: Erangel - Group D (1:27 pm)

Match 2: Miramar - Group D (2:15 pm)

Match 3: Sanhok - Group D (3 pm)

Match 4: Vikendi - Group C (3:45 pm)

Match 5: Miramar - Group C (4:32 pm)

Match 6: Erangel - Group C (5:16 pm)

Day 3 overview of BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 4

The first three matches in Group C saw a tough competition among the 16 teams as the points difference between the first and eighth-placed rosters was only seven points. Marcos Gaming took first place with 33 points, closely followed by 7Habit with 32 points. Gods Reign, who had a fantastic Round 3, occupied third spot with 31 points on the BGIS Day 3. 4Aggressive, Brave, and Big Brother were tied at 27 points after three games. Meanwhile, Revenant, led by Sensei, secured 26 points.

Numen Gaming clinched ninth place with 22 points after making a comeback in the third match. Kerala Esports had a disappointing first half as they secured only eight points.

In Group D of the BGIS Round 4, Growing Strong acquired first seat with 53 points after a consistent performance on Day 3. Team Insane has claimed second place with 38 points. ACID Esports grabbed 36 points with 30 coming from the second game. OR Esports was fourth with 36 points, followed by Dragon Esports. Five Filter Esports and Lucknow Giants gained sixth and seventh positions with 32 and 31 points, respectively, while Team Mayavi took eighth spot with 19 points.