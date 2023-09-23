BGIS 2023 Round 4 Group C Day 3: Overall scoreboard, match-wise highlights, and more

On the third day of BGIS Round 4, Marcos Gaming held first position with 33 points in Group C after the conclusion of their three matches. They played well in the first and second games today. 7Habit came second with 32 points after clinching their third match. Gods Reign, led by Robin, was third with 31 points, with Ninja and Aquanox showing their magnificent plays there.

4Aggressive Man, Brave Esports, and Big Brother scored 27 points each, while Burnx Official and Revenant scored 26. Tier-1 team Numen Gaming had an average run, claiming ninth place with 22 points. ORB Esports and Midwave secured 10th and 11th places, respectively. Kerala Esports was 16th with eight points.

BGIS 2023 Round 4 Day 3 Group C results

Top 8 teams of Group C after three games (Image via BGMI)

Match 1 - Erangel

Brave Esports earned a comfortable 19-point victory in the opener. Big Brother Esports got off to a perfect start, scoring 20 important points with the help of eight eliminations. Gods Reign garnered 16 points thanks to Ninja and Aquanox’s performances. Burnx and Marcos Gaming got 13 and 12 points, respectively. Revenant and Numen Gaming were eliminated earlier with two and one points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

In the second encounter of BGIS Round 4, 4 Aggressive Man displayed an improved performance to notch up a 24-point Chicken Dinner. Marcos Gaming yet again delivered a great show as the Aladin-led squad grabbed 16 points. Midwave Esports and ORB ensured 14 and 12 important points, respectively. Revenant made a comeback, taking 11 points. Gods Reign preferred to play aggressively but only achieved nine points. It was the second bad game for Numen, as they took four points. Brave Esports lost their pace and scored a single point in this battle.

Numen Gaming claimed the ninth rank after Day 3 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

7Habit registered a fierce 25-point victory and made a much-needed comeback after two poor games. Numen Gaming also bounced back by gaining 17 points. Great Esports added 14 important points to their tally. Revenant collected 13 points, with 11 coming from eliminations. MJ and Sensei from their squad picked up five and four finishes, respectively. Gods Reign obtained six points, while Marcos Gaming accumulated four points in their third match of BGIS Round 4.