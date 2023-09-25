BGIS 2023 Round 4 Group C Day 4: Overall standings, qualified teams for Semifinals, and Losers Bracket

Group C's teams have contested in their last three matches on Day 4 of the BGIS Round 4. Marcos Gaming, a team in this group, impressed fans with their gameplay consistency. They bagged first place with 74 points. Gods Reign occupied the second position with 67 points without any Chicken Dinner. Brave Esports scored 72 points and managed to come third.

4 Aggressive Man gained the fourth spot with 54 points and made it to the BGIS Semifinals. Burnx Official saw a couple of poor games in this Round, due to which they came fifth with 52 points. Numen and Big Brother were sixth and seventh in the overall rankings. Revenant Esports secured eighth place after failing to showcase an admirable performance.

7Habit (43) claimed ninth place despite securing a Chicken Dinner. Midwave and ORB, who displayed impressive gameplay in the previous phase, struggled in Round 4. They took the 12th and 14th positions, respectively. Kerala Esports accumulated 12 points in six matches at an average of two per game. The fifth to 16th-ranked squads from Round 4 will play in the Losers Bracket.

BGIS Round 4 Day 4 Group C results

Qualified teams for Semifinals

Marcos Gaming Gods Reign Brave Esports 4Aggressive

Qualified teams for Losers Bracket

Burnx Official Numen Gaming Big Brother Esports Revenant Esports 7Habit Team Systummm Silly Esports Midwave Esports Great Esports ORB Esports Nest Esports Kerala Esports

Match 4 - Vikendi

Brave Esports solidified their position by clinching a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Team Systummm displayed fantastic performance to grab 23 points with the help of 11 finishes. Big Brother achieved 13 points, while Burnx and Revenant earned 10 points each. Marcos Gaming and Numen saw a slow start to Day 4, gaining seven points each from this game.

Match 5 - Miramar

Marcos Gaming’s remarkable performance helped them ensure a 29-point Chicken Dinner in their second-last game of the BGIS Round 4. Numen Gaming fought well and collected 18 important points. Burnx and Silly Esports claimed 15 points each there. Revenant added only nine points to their name. Gods Reign was knocked out of this game with only four points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Gods Reign ended Round 4 with a fabulous performance in the sixth game with 31 points. However, 4 Aggressive Man was the winner with 21 points. Great Esports and Big Brother accounted for 15 and 10 points, respectively. Numen Gaming, Revenant, and Marcos scored only five points in the last encounter of Round 4 .