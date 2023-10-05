BGIS 2023 Semifinals Day 2: Overall standings, match-wise winners, and more

Gladiators Esports maintained their top-tier performance on Day 2 of the BGIS Semifinals and remained in first place with 98 points and one Chicken Dinner. CS Esports moved up to second spot with 89 points after conquering the last battle of the day. Glitch, TWM, and Revenant collected 70 points each in their six matches.

Blind Esports has presented an enhanced performance to slide up to sixth place with 64 points. Team Insane also improved their ranking and claimed the 13th spot with 44 points. Team Soul also played well compared to the first day of the BGIS Semifinals and jumped to 20th position with 40 points.

Day 2 results of BGIS Semifinals

Overall standings of Semifinals after Day 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Match 7 - Erangel - Group A and D

Autobotz Esports secured the Chicken Dinner with 23 impressive points in the day opener. Medal Esports and 4Aggressive Man, too, had a decent start, adding 19 and 15 points to their respective accounts. Gods Reign and Revenant gained 14 points each, while Team Soul and Gladiators obtained eight points each.

Match 8 - Miramar - Group B and D

Brave Esports’ spectacular performance led them to clinch a stunning 27-point victory in the second game of the BGIS Semifinals Day 2. Glitchx and XPark, too, had an impressive match, taking 18 and 15 points respectively. Enigma Gaming finally got some momentum and claimed 12 points, including two frags.

Match 9 - Sanhok - Group C and D

CS Esports showed a commendable performance and clinched a 30-point Chicken Dinner. TWM Gaming and Night Owls took 22 and 14 points there. Titan and Midwave managed to collect 12 points each. Revenant, Numen, OR, and Gods Reign were eliminated earlier in the Sanhok match.

Match 10 - Vikendi - Group A and B

Sanchit helped Mici Esports ensure a 20-point victory in the Vikendi battle. However, Blind Esports showcased a thrilling performance to accumulate 30 points, including 18 kills. Gladiator Esports claimed 16 points, while team Mayavi and Medal bagged 10 points each.

Match 11 - Miramar - Group A and C

Team Insane contested exceptionally well in the penultimate match of the BGIS Semifinals Day 2. The Aadi-led squad conquered a 22-point Chicken Dinner. Team Soul finally bounced back after their five poor games. They garnered 18 important points.

Match 12 - Erangel - Group A and C

CS Esports defeated Lucknow Giants in their last fight to claim a 30-point triumphant. Midwave and Team Empire got 17 points each, while Numen yet again failed to improve their performance in the last battle of the BGIS Semifinals Day 2.