BGIS 2023 Semifinals: Groups, livestream, format, and more

The Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023 kicks off on October 4 and will run through October 7. In total, the Losers Bracket’s top 16 teams and the Qualifiers’ top 16 teams have achieved their spot in this phase. Four groups have been created, each of which will have eight teams.

Unlike the previous stages, the Semifinals will follow the Round Robin format, where these groups will clash across four days for the 16 slots in the Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2023 Semifinals

Here are the four groups in this phase:

Group A

Team Soul Gladiators Esports Autobotz Esports 4 Aggressive Man Big Brother Esports Medal Esports Trouble Makerz Mici Esports

Group B

Blind Esports Glitchx Reborn Marcos Gaming Brave Esports Team Mayavi Team XSpark Lucknow Giants Nest Esports

Group C

Team Insane Night Owls WSB Gaming Titan FTW Midwave Esports Team Empire CS Esports Numen Gaming

Group D

Growing Storm TWM Gaming OR Esports Gods Reign Revenant Team Systummm Enigma Gaming Bloodrose Esports

When and where to watch BGIS 2023 Semifinals?

Each day, the livestream will start at 1:30 pm IST on JioCinema, an OTT platform, and the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports. Like the previous stages, it will be broadcast in two languages - English and Hindi. Here is the daily map schedule:

Match 1 - 1:30 pm

Match 2 - 2:15 pm

Match 3 - 3 pm

Match 4 - 3:45 pm

Match 5 - 4:32 pm

Match 6 - 5:16 pm

In the BGIS Quarterfinals, Team Soul delivered a spectacular performance and is now gearing up for the Semifinals. The lineup played carefully and passively in their first three matches and then showcased aggressive gameplay in the second half. The Omega-led lineup might use the same strategy to secure a spot in the next round.

Blind and Gladiators Esports maintained their continuity and yet again met the expectations of their fans with a top-tier performance in the previous phase. Team Marcos and Insane, too, had a fabulous show in the Quarterfinals.

In the Losers Bracket, Team Mayavi and Big Brother Esports put up a phenomenal performance in their groups. Numen Gaming, too, displayed a fine showcasing in this phase. Team XSpark was the best-performing lineup in their group and will now try to clinch a seat in the BGIS Grand Finals.