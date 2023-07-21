BGIS 2023 The Grind Day 2 Group 4: Overall standings, qualified teams, match-wise highlights, and more

Gladiators Esports achieved the pole position in Group 4 of the BGIS 2023 The Grind. The lineup, which includes veteran players such as Destro, Delta, and Justin, gained 67 points in three matches despite not winning any Chicken Dinner. They registered 43 eliminations, which shows how aggressive the squad was today.

Autobotz Esports ranked second with 39 points and 19 kills. Aslaaa Esports held the third position with 34 points after clinching their third and final match of the BGIS The Grind Round 1. Gujarat Tigers, which consists of pro players such as Prince, AJ, and Eggy, finished fourth with 33 points. RVNC and Instinct, who obtained one Chicken Dinner each, finished in sixth and seventh with 28 and 25 points, respectively.

BGIS The Grind Group 4 overall standings

Gladiators Esports had an impressive run in Group 4 (Image via Krafton)

Match 1 - Erangel

The initial battle of the group saw Instinct Outliers emerge victorious with five frags. However, Gladiators Esports demonstrated their aggression and plundered 30 points, including 24 kills. Justin from the squad single-handedly eliminated 10 enemies and played an instrumental part in the game. Bloodrose and Autobotz, with 16 points each, also made a lucrative start to their campaign. Gujarat Tigers claimed only five points, of which four came from finishes.

Match 2 - Miramar

The second encounter was contested on the Miramar map, where RVNC Esports, an underground squad, clinched a 9-kill victory. Autobotz Esports also had a strong run, earning 22 points. Gladiators Esports yet again played perfectly and snatched 15 points thanks to Justin’s performance. Gujarat Tigers and Galaxy Esports scored 14 points each, while Aslaaa made a superb comeback with 10 points.

Group 4 overall scoreboard of BGIS The Grind (Image via Krafton)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Aslaaa Esports took control of the third match and successfully secured the Chicken Dinner with 24 points. While Gladiators Esports’ scintillating performance continued in this game as well, adding 22 points on the board, Galaxy Esports and Gujarat Tigers garnered 15 and 14 points, respectively. BGMI star DeltaPG from Gladiator was the top player with eight kills.

Qualified Teams for BGIS The Grind Round 2

Gladiators Autobotz ASLAAA Gujarat Tigers Galaxy Esports RVNC Esports INSTINCT OUTLIERS Bloodrose Esports

Bloodrose Esports somehow earned a seat in the next phase. Inline Esports, unfortunately, failed to make it to the top 8. Strom and Team Ego had the worst outing as they got only one point each in the five-week-long The Grind event.