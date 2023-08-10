BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 2 Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings, qualified teams, and more

The second week of the BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 2 began on August 10. The first day saw Group 5 compete in their six games, where Aslaa Esports emerged as the top performer with 82 points. Hyderabad Hydras (76), XNOR (72), and Revenge (55) earned second, third, and fourth positions, respectively. The fifth and sixth positions were grabbed by GE Phoenix and Team Mayhem, respectively.

Two reputed and experienced teams, XSpark and Enigma, failed to achieve a spot in The Grind Round 3 as they finished outside of the top eight. Failure to maintain rhythm resulted in their collapse, eventually ending up 11th and 13th, respectively.

BGIS The Grind Round 2 Group 5 overall standings

Aslaaa Esports claimed three Chicken Dinners in Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 3 of BGIS 2023 The Grind

Aslaaa Esports Hyderabad Esports XNOR Esports Revenge Esports GE Phoenix Team Mayhem War Mania Esports X7 Esports

Match 1 - Erangel

The first game of Week 2 was conquered by Revenge Esports with 28 points thanks to Fruit Juce’s six kills. War Mania too contested well and locked 24 points to their name. Areobotz, Mega Force, and Hyderabad Hydras earned 12, 12, and 10 points, respectively. Team XSpark and Enigma secured only three points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

XNOR Esports achieved a huge 15-kill victory after demonstrating phenomenal gameplay throughout the second round. Team Xspark also got off to a stunning pace in this game and got 21 points. Hyderabad and Revenge managed 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Aslaaa Esports was the winner of the third encounter with 20 points. However, XNOR Esports kept up their gained rhythm and posted 23 points on the screen. Hyderabad Hydras too did well and ensured 12 points. Team Enigma and Team XSpark scored three points each.

Team XSpark grabbed 11th place in The Grind Round 2 (Image via BGMI)

Match 4 - Vikendi

Aslaaa Esports claimed their second Chicken Dinner in a row. The squad showed brilliant moves on the Vikendi map and took 23 important points. GE Phoenix scored 18 points, while Enigma Gaming added 16 points to their chart. Team XSpark gained a single point in their fourth match of the BGIS The Grind Round 2.

Match 5 - Miramar

The fifth encounter in Miramar was absolutely dominated by Hyderabad Hydras, who won a stroke 36-point Chicken Dinner. GE Phoenix had another emphatic game, earning 18 points. Team Xspark and Enigma obtained six and five points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel

Aslaaa Esports surprisingly registered their third Chicken Dinner of BGIS The Grind Round 2, garnering 26 points. Team Mayhem and Jux Esports gained 18 points. Team Xspark and Enigma faltered in this vital game.