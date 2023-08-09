BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 2 Week 2: Schedule, format, when and where to watch 

The second week of the BGIS The Grind Round 2 will occur from August 10 to 13, where 64 teams, divided into four groups, will compete for a spot in the third and final round. The first week of the Round 2 was hosted from August 3 to 6, where the first four groups of 16 teams each played for 32 slots in Round 3. The remaining 32 slots of that round will be decided this week.

The fifth to ninth groups will battle in Round 2 Week 2, where the top eight teams from each group will seize their place in the next round. The top 32 teams, each from the first and second weeks of Round 2, will meet in the final round of The Grind.

The best 32 squads of that phase will ensure a spot in the third round of the 2023 BGIS main event, while the remaining teams (bottom 32) will reach the second round.

BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 2 Week 2 schedule

Each day of the second week will boast six matches spread across four maps, including Vikendi. The livestream will start at 1:00 PM IST daily on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel in English and Hindi languages.

Day 1: August 10 - Group 5

Day 2: August 11 - Group 6

Day 3: August 12 - Group 7

Day 4: August 13 - Group 8

Match schedule for each day

Match 1: Erangel - 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Match 2: Miramar - 1:45 pm

1:45 pm Match 3: Erangel - 2:30 pm

2:30 pm Match 4: Vikendi - 3:15 pm

3:15 pm Match 5: Sanhok - 4:00 pm

4:00 pm Match 6: Erangel - 4:45 pm

The participating teams in these four groups will be revealed on their match day. Popular squads such as Team Soul, Xspark, Medal Esports, and Numen Gaming will play this week to seal a slot in The Grind Round 3. The first week of this round saw several experienced teams struggle to deliver a promising performance.

Many reputed organizations like 8Bit, Global Esports, and Entity Gaming were eliminated from the tournament during the first week, while GodLike Esports, Velocity Gaming, and Gladiators Esports reached the final round.

The teams eliminated from this event will have to participate in the In-Game Qualifiers of the BGIS 2023. The Grind kicked off on July 20 with a total of 256 and will end on August 20, 2023.