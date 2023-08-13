BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 3: All qualified teams, format, and schedule revealed 

The two-week-long Round 2 of the BGIS 2023 The Grind is over, with 64 out of the 128 participants achieving their spot in the final round. The qualified teams will be seeded into four groups for Round 3, which will be hosted from August 17 to 20 next week. The teams who unfortunately didn’t qualify for this round will fight in the In-Game Qualifiers of the BGMI India Series 2023.

During the final round of The Grind, each group will contest in six games, with the top eight capturing a spot in the BGIS main event’s Round 3. The 9th to 16th placed teams from each group will be selected for Round 2 of the India Series. This also means that out of 256 invites to The Grind event, all the 64 teams mentioned below have booked seats in the 2023 Battleground Mobile India Series.

Qualified teams for The Grind Round 3

Here are the names of 64 teams that will play in the third round.

Team Mayavi Reckoning Esports LOC Esports Gods Reign Liquid Esports R4W Official 4 Aggressive MAN Ruling Since 80's Big Brother Esports Hindustan Gaming Orangutan DO OR DIE Lucknow Giants 7HABIT Dragon Esports HUB Esports Gladiators Esports CS Esports WSB Gaming Marcos Gaming Team Rebel Galactic Gamers Chemin Esports TWOB Midwave Esports Team VST Skulltz ACID Esports Redemption Crew Velocity Gaming Team GodLike Norules Xtreme Aslaaa Esports Hyderabad Esports XNOR Esports Revenge Esports GE Phoenix Team Mayhem War Mania Esports X7 Esports Autobotz Esports Team Silent Killers SPY Esports Medal Esports Intrepid Esports Bloodrose Esports FS Esports Revenant Esports Blind Esports Gujarat Tigers Mavericks Error Esports RVNC Esports Genesis Esports Team Tamilas Signify Esports Team Soul Team Psyche TF5x7Hills Growing Strong OR Esports X7 Wolves Team Tribal Esports Spyder Esports

BGIS The Grind Format (Image via BGMI)

This list includes numerous experienced BGMI squads like GodLike, Velocity, Medal, Soul, Blind, and more. Several underdogs also made it to this round after demonstrating their potential and teamwork. The previous two rounds also saw many reputed teams, such as Global, 8Bit, Entity Gaming, and more, fail to reach the final stage.

In the opening of The Grind Round 2, Team Mayavi was the top team in Group 1, while Big Brother and Gladiators Esports earned dominant spots in Group 2 and 3, respectively. Midwave Esports showed a phenomenal outing in Group 4, capturing the pole position.

During the second week of The Grind, Group 5's team played on August 10, 2023, where Aslaa Esports came out on top after winning three Chicken Dinners. Autobotz Esports registered the first rank in Group 6. Blind Esports exhibited one-sided dominance in Group 6, amassing 133 points in their six games. Team Soul displayed a strong showing in the last group accumulating more than 110 points in six games.