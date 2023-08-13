Battlegrounds Mobile India

BGIS 2023 The Grind Round 3: All qualified teams, format, and schedule revealed 

By Gametube
Modified Aug 13, 2023 18:13 IST
BGIS The Grind Round 3 will start on August 17 (Image via Sportskeeda)
BGIS The Grind Round 3 will start on August 17 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The two-week-long Round 2 of the BGIS 2023 The Grind is over, with 64 out of the 128 participants achieving their spot in the final round. The qualified teams will be seeded into four groups for Round 3, which will be hosted from August 17 to 20 next week. The teams who unfortunately didn’t qualify for this round will fight in the In-Game Qualifiers of the BGMI India Series 2023.

During the final round of The Grind, each group will contest in six games, with the top eight capturing a spot in the BGIS main event’s Round 3. The 9th to 16th placed teams from each group will be selected for Round 2 of the India Series. This also means that out of 256 invites to The Grind event, all the 64 teams mentioned below have booked seats in the 2023 Battleground Mobile India Series.

Qualified teams for The Grind Round 3

Here are the names of 64 teams that will play in the third round.

  1. Team Mayavi
  2. Reckoning Esports
  3. LOC Esports
  4. Gods Reign
  5. Liquid Esports
  6. R4W Official
  7. 4 Aggressive MAN
  8. Ruling Since 80's
  9. Big Brother Esports
  10. Hindustan Gaming
  11. Orangutan
  12. DO OR DIE
  13. Lucknow Giants
  14. 7HABIT
  15. Dragon Esports
  16. HUB Esports
  17. Gladiators Esports
  18. CS Esports
  19. WSB Gaming
  20. Marcos Gaming
  21. Team Rebel
  22. Galactic Gamers
  23. Chemin Esports
  24. TWOB
  25. Midwave Esports
  26. Team VST
  27. Skulltz
  28. ACID Esports
  29. Redemption Crew
  30. Velocity Gaming
  31. Team GodLike
  32. Norules Xtreme
  33. Aslaaa Esports
  34. Hyderabad Esports
  35. XNOR Esports
  36. Revenge Esports
  37. GE Phoenix
  38. Team Mayhem
  39. War Mania Esports
  40. X7 Esports
  41. Autobotz Esports
  42. Team Silent Killers
  43. SPY Esports
  44. Medal Esports
  45. Intrepid Esports
  46. Bloodrose Esports
  47. FS Esports
  48. Revenant Esports
  49. Blind Esports
  50. Gujarat Tigers
  51. Mavericks
  52. Error Esports
  53. RVNC Esports
  54. Genesis Esports
  55. Team Tamilas
  56. Signify Esports
  57. Team Soul
  58. Team Psyche
  59. TF5x7Hills
  60. Growing Strong
  61. OR Esports
  62. X7 Wolves
  63. Team Tribal Esports
  64. Spyder Esports
BGIS The Grind Format (Image via BGMI)
BGIS The Grind Format (Image via BGMI)

This list includes numerous experienced BGMI squads like GodLike, Velocity, Medal, Soul, Blind, and more. Several underdogs also made it to this round after demonstrating their potential and teamwork. The previous two rounds also saw many reputed teams, such as Global, 8Bit, Entity Gaming, and more, fail to reach the final stage.

In the opening of The Grind Round 2, Team Mayavi was the top team in Group 1, while Big Brother and Gladiators Esports earned dominant spots in Group 2 and 3, respectively. Midwave Esports showed a phenomenal outing in Group 4, capturing the pole position.

During the second week of The Grind, Group 5's team played on August 10, 2023, where Aslaa Esports came out on top after winning three Chicken Dinners. Autobotz Esports registered the first rank in Group 6. Blind Esports exhibited one-sided dominance in Group 6, amassing 133 points in their six games. Team Soul displayed a strong showing in the last group accumulating more than 110 points in six games.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...