BGIS 2023 The Grind Week 2 Group 16: Overall rankings, qualified teams, and more

Marcos Gaming, who recently signed the former 7SEA roster, delivered a magnificent performance during their Round 1 matches of the BGIS The Grind. The squad was placed in Group 16 and secured the top spot with 73 points. Midwave Esports also presented a strong beginning to the event, finishing in second position with 62 points.

Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, held the third spot with 38 points. Team Rebel secured sixth place with 19 points despite not having great results in their last two encounters. Redemption Crew took eighth place with 18 points there.

With the completion of the Group 16 matches, the first round of The Grind came to a close on July 31. A total of 128 teams from 16 groups have advanced to Round 2, which will be hosted from August 3 to 13.

BGIS The Grind Group 16 highlights

Top eight teams of Group 16 (Image via BGMI)

Qualified teams for Round 2:

Marcos Gaming Midwave Esports Entity Gaming CS Esports Team Anonymous Team Rebel Intrepid Esports Redemption Crew

Match 1 - Erangel

Marcos Gaming commenced their campaign on a positive note, achieving a convincing victory in the first match with 28 points. Their star players Aladin, Sayyam, and Spraygod grabbed six, four, and three eliminations respectively. Team Rebel fought strongly till the end circle and obtained 18 points. CS Esports and Entity also got off to a promising start, taking 15 and 14 points respectively. Team Anonymous and Midwave secured 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

The second game was conquered by Midwave Esports with 14 kills. Their athlete, Arru, alone eliminated 10 players from this battle. Entity Gaming yet again snatched 18 points with the help of eight kills. Secret from their unit claimed half of those numbers.

Redemption Crew played calmly and amassed 16 important points. Marcos Gaming was eliminated in fifth place but handled to get 14 points. CS and Anonymous also tailed with 12 and 11 points respectively.

Bottom eight teams of Group 16 (Image via BGMI)

Match 3 - Sanhok

Midwave Esports ensured their second straight victory in the third match of The Grind with eight eliminations. However, Marcos Gaming went on to play aggressively and picked up 31 points, including 19 finishes. Vexe, Sayyam, and Spraygod from the lineup clinched eight, six, and four kills, respectively. Supari Gaming also enhanced their performance, gaining 15 points. Saumraj led Entity Gaming to plunder six points.