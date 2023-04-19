"Did not happen, as he left on his own": 7Sea Spraygod clears the air around BGMI pro Sarang's "TeamXSpark buyout"

Sarangajyoti "Sarang" is among the emerging esports players who have made their mark in BGMI's competitive scene. The esports athlete, who has played professionally for multiple organizations, including 7Sea and Hydra, is a BGMI player for TeamXSpark and is part of Genesis Esports' lineup.

Earlier this year, Sarang left 7Sea Esports to join his current team. Now, his ex-teammate, Harsh "Spraygod" Malik, has responded to his departure from 7Sea, as he cleared the air around Sarang's "TX buyout" in one of his recent live streams (translated from Hindi):

"How much did Sarang's buyout cost [7Sea Esports]? Sarang's buyout didn't happen, as Sarang left [7Sea] per his own will, bro. If any org wants to sign [a player] and we don't want to release him/her, then that [organization] can pay a buyout. There's a certain buyout [price] for a player; pay that and sign him/her. Anyhow, I am not fully aware, but Sarang's buyout definitely did not happen, as he left on his own."

The Battlegrounds Mobile India pro was also asked about why Sarang left 7Sea, to which Spraygod responded (translated from Hindi):

"I don't know, bro, why Sarang left 7Sea. He had revealed on his stream why he left 7Sea if I am not wrong ... so you guys can go and watch that, as I don't know the reason to date about why he left, and I didn't even ask. Yes, maybe he wanted to continue with Scout; that's why he left. Yeah, that can be the reason."

The live stream Spraygod was referring to happened at the end of January 2023, during which Sarang revealed why he chose to part ways with 7Sea.

"[I] was joining TX, and I did not want to BGMI" - The reason why Sarang parted ways with 7Sea Esports

Around the end of January 2023, Sarang was focusing more on playing New State Mobile and had won the then-ongoing "ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State" as a part of Team XO. However, his primary team 7Sea was more focused on BGMI, which is the reason that Sarang gave during his January 2023 live stream (translated from Hindi):

"Because [I] was joining TX and did not want to BGMI. They are currently playing BGMI continuously, and I wanted to play NS [New State Mobile]."

As Battlegrounds Mobile India has been banned since July 2022 and New State Mobile's esports is rising, Sarang, like many other professional players, shifted to the other Krafton-backed title. However, Sarang maintained that after the Battlegrounds Mobile India unban, he will participate in esports tournaments.

Interestingly, Sarang did not keep himself away from Battlegrounds Mobile India for long and became a member of TeamXSpark's lineup. On the other hand, to pursue his competitive career in New State Mobile, Sarang entered Genesis Esports' roster.

