BGIS 2025 Grand Finals Kolkata Day 2: Teams, schedule, and where to watch

Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Finals will be held on April 26, 2025. The 16 finalists will clash against one another in six matches across three maps. GodLike Esports, led by Punk, leads the overall standings after the opening day. Reckoning Esports and Orangutan also performed well on Day 1, while popular teams like Soul and Versatile had an average run.

The Grand Finals of the BGIS 2025 is being hosted at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata, with the three-day event featuring 18 matches. The winning team will receive a cash prize of 69.6 lakh rupees.

Participating BGMI teams in BGIS 2025 Grand Finals

4EverxRedXRoss Bot Army Cincinnati Kids FS Esports Genesis Esports GodLike Esports Hades H4K Medal Esports Orangutan Reckoning Esports Rivalry NRI SOA Esports Team Soul Team Versatile THWxNonx Esports True Rippers

Schedule and where to watch

The second day will start with the first game in the Erangel map. The following encounter will take place in the Miramar, while the third and fourth rounds will occur in the Sanhok map. The fifth and sixth matches will take place in Miramar and Erangel, respectively.

Here is the schedule for Day 2:

Match 1 - Erangel - 1:35 pm IST

Match 2 - Miramar - 2:20 pm IST

Match 3 - Sanhok - 3:05 pm IST

Match 4 - Sanhok - 4 pm IST

Match 5 - Miramar - 4:40 pm IST

Match 6 - Erangel - 5:30 pm IST

All these matches will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports. It will be broadcast in several local leagues, including Hindi, Mizo, Marathi, and Bengali.

Day 1 summary

GodLike Esports earned 67 points on the first day of the BGIS Finals and topped the table. The team grabbed 48 kills and one Chicken Dinner. Reckoning Esports was three points behind them in second place. Orangutan garnered 48 points and ranked third in the leaderboard.

True Rippers are fourth with 43 points, while Cincinnati Kids and Medal claimed fifth and sixth ranks with 41 and 38 points, respectively. Led by Saumraj, Team Versatile ensured 37 points. SOA Esports was inconsistent on Day 1 as the team held the ninth spot with 31 points.

Genesis Esports secured the 11th position with 29 points and one Chicken Dinner. 4Ever and Team Soul grabbed 27 points. THW and Rivalry were 15th and 16th, respectively. H4K had a horrible run as they came in the last spot with just seven points on Day 1 of the BGIS Finals.

