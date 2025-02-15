BGIS 2025 The Grind Group B: Teams, dates, format, and how to watch

Group B of BGIS 2025 The Grind will be conducted on February 15, 16, 20, and 21. A total of 16 BGMI clubs have been seeded in this group. Over these four days, teams will collide against each other in 24 matches. Group D and C already played their 24 matches in the initial two weeks of the tournament.

The Grind is being contested between 64 teams across four weeks. These squads are competing for spots in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025, an official BGMI tournament. The teams have received direct invites to the Grind based on results in the previous official tournaments.

The best eight performing teams from Group B will progress to Round 4 of the BGIS 2025, while the remaining eight will get a spot in Round 3.

Participating teams in BGIS 2025 The Grind Group B

Here are the 16 squads that will play in the group:

Team FS Team Insane Just Jelly Vasista Esports RedxRoss TWM RGC Inferno Squad Hyderabad Hydras Troy Raven Esports WindGod Sarkar Gaming Gods Reign Team Silly THW

How to watch and schedule

Group B will witness six matches across three maps each day. The opening fixture will commence at around 3 pm IST. All these encounters will be played online and livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports.

Here is the schedule:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Gods Reign, led by Destro, will kick off its campaign on Saturday. The renowned team recently won the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6 in emphatic fashion. The team consists of star players like Ninja, Justin, and Delta and will aim to start on a strong note and win the BGIS 2025.

Team Jelly, an experienced lineup, has also impressed with its results in the past few events. The same can't be said for Vasista Esports, led by Pukar, who recently faltered in the Snapdragon Pro Series. The team will aim to find its signature form in the Grind. WindGod and Team Insane will also emerge as some of the top teams to follow in the group.

RedxRoss, a rising squad, was impressive in the Snapdragon Pro Series. Inferno Squad, Team Insane, Raven Esports, and Hyderabad Hydras also feature skilled players. These teams are all set to showcase their talents at the event.

