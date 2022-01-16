BGIS Finals day 3: Overall standings, top 4 players, and more

The third day of the Grand Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS): Grand Finals concluded today. The day marked the completion of 18 matches in the tournament. The points table at the end of the day was led by Team XO, who maintained their top spot, performing consistently to secure a total of 224 points and 92 frags.

Following them in second place was TSM FTX. The team finished in the second spot with 212 points and 85 frags. The squad performed extremely well in 3 out of the 6 matches and was also able to secure a good amount of frags.

Skylightz Gaming ended their day at the third spot with 201 points and 76 frags. The squad known for their placement-centric playstyle, secured two chicken dinners today, taking a podium spot ahead of the final day.

BGIS Finals overall standings after day 3

TSM stand in second place after BGIS finals day 3 (Image via BGIS)

The day started with the first match on the map of Erangel. Team XO secured the top spot in the game with 10 frags. TSM FTX also finished strong with 7 kills of their own. Enigma Gaming took the third spot in this game with 2 frags.

The second and third games were won by Hyderabad Hydras and TSM FTX. Both these games involved the teams taking high frags. Hyderabad Hydras climbed the points table through this match securing a decent position for themselves.

BGIS winners will advance to PMGC 2021 Finals (Image via BGIS)

Skylightz Gaming claimed victory in the fourth and the fifth match of the day. The squad was able to amass a total of 19 finishes in these two games. XO and TSM FTX performed well in these games too.

The sixth and final game of the day was played again on Erangel and saw multiple hard shifts. Revenant Esports held down their forts in this game, taking a 13 frag victory. The Supari Gang finished second in this match with a single frag, while Enigma Gaming was able to take the third spot with 9 frags.

Top 4 players after BGIS Finals day 3 (Image via BGIS)

The top 4 players can be seen above. The final day will be a treat to watch. With all the top 5 teams in contention, the drama towards the culmination of the event will be something to behold.

BGIS Grand Finals live coverage, including points table and standings, can be found here!

Edited by Mason J. Schneider