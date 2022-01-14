BGIS Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings: GodLike emerges table-toppers 

The first day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS): Grand Finals 2021 ended today. After completing six matches, GodLike Esports emerged as the table-toppers with 89 points and 49 finishes. The team played brilliantly, fragging out and heavily dominating the lobby. The team was able to secure two chicken dinners in this process.

Hyderabad Hydras (HH) played brilliantly well to secure second spot with 66 points and 24 finishes. Skylightz Gaming ended its third spot with 65 points and 23 finishes. HH had two chicken dinners while Skylightz secured top spots in multiple matches.

BGIS Grand Finals Day 1 standing

TSM finished 3rd Place after BGIS Finals day 1 (Image via BGMI)

The day started with the first match on Erangel. TSM started well and took the chicken dinner in this game with eight frags. GodLike Esports secured the second spot with 15 finishes, while OREsports collected three finishes.

The second and third games of the day were won by Hyderbad Hydras and TSM with six and 14 frags, respectively. The third game marked the halfway stage in the day. At this point, TSM led the points table with a narrow lead over GodLike Esports.

Day 1 standings of BGIS Finals (Image via BGMI)

GodLike Esports and Hyderabad Hydras secured the fourth and fifth match with 13 and 12 frags, respectively. TSM and TeamXO also performed well in these games, securing the second and third spots.

The sixth and final match of the day was the underdog squad, Team Tactical. UDog India, on the other hand, took the second spot in this game, while Skylightz Gaming secured third spot with six frags.

GodLike Neyoo was the top player of the finals day 1 (Image via BGMI)

The performance of teams 7Sea Esports and Team XSpark was average, as they were only able to secure 35 and 22 points, respectively. They finished 11th and 14th.

Edited by Srijan Sen