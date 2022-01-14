BGIS Grand Finals Day 2: Map schedule, viewer rewards, and when to watch

The second day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 Grand Finals will start in an hour. Today is essential as it can tilt the tournament either in favor or against teams. Before the action begins, let's look at the schedule and teams to look out for.

It will once again be GodLike Esports that everyone should beware of. Their aggressive gameplay is unlike anything else. Yesterday, the side accumulated more kill points than the second and third-ranked teams combined, with Neyoo alone taking 19 kills, ending up as the top fragger.

Hyderabad Hydras will look to extend their winning streak on Day 2. Their zone predictions and balanced gameplay have been excellent so far.

TSM, who won two of the first three matches but are on fourth in the overall ranking, will try to be more consistent. OR Esports finished in seventh place after Day 1, while Revenant Esports secured the eighth spot.

Team XSpark didn't fare well on the first day and want to correct their mistakes. Old Hood Esp remains the only underdog in the top 10 and will hope to maintain its position.

Map order for BGIS Finals Day 2

The match-ups for the second day will be the same as the first, with three Erangel, two Miramar, and one Sanhok match being played from 5.45 pm IST.

Match 1: Erangel - 5.45 pm IST

Match 2: Miramar - 6.35 pm IST

Match 3: Erangel - 7.25 pm IST

Match 4: Sanhok - 8.15 pm IST

Match 5: Miramar- 9.10 pm IST

Match 6: Erangel- 10.00 pm IST

Fans can start watching at 5.00 pm IST on the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel to cheer for their teams. They can also participate in giveaways to win special BGIS merchandise and two Iqoo 7 Legend smartphone.

Edited by Ravi Iyer