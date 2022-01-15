BGIS Grand Finals day 2: Overall standings, top 16 players, and more

The second day of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) Grand Finals 2021 came to an end today. Day 2, like the previous day, was filled with action as the competing teams tried to outplay each other.

At the end of day 2, Team XO emerged as the table toppers with 139 points and 58 kills. TSM FTX secured the second spot with 50 kills and 127 points, while Reckoning Esports claimed third with 122 points and 54 kills.

GodLike Esports, who was leading yesterday, slumped down to the 5th spot today. The team ended their day with a total of 109 points and 65 kills. The squad failed to capitalize on their chances today, losing multiple gunfights and being caught out during rotations.

BGIS Finals overall standings after day 2

Top 8 teams ranking after BGIS Finals day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Reckoning Esports performed quite well today, climbing the overall leaderboards with multiple top placements in the 6 matches they played.

OR Esports, Hyderabad Hydras, and uDog India finished in the 6th, 7th, and the 8th spot with 108, 99, and 95 points, respectively.

Team Xspark stands in 12th place after day 2 (Image via BGMI)

7Sea Esports and TeamXSpark had another mediocre day as they finished in the 12th and the 13th spot with 65 points each. Although TX secured a chicken dinner in Match 5 today, their performance in the other games was below par.

Newcomers to the Tier-1 scene, Tactical Esports, REsports, and The Supari Gang found themselves in the bottom half of the points table. These teams will look to bounce back in the remaining two days of the competition.

Top 16 players on the MVP leaderboard

MVP leaderboard after BGIS finals day 2 (Image via BGMI)

Also Read Article Continues below

MaxyOP led the list of top fraggers at the end of Day 2 from Reckoning Esports. The player displayed excellent combat skills and secured the top place with 25 frags. Neyoo from Godlike Esports held the second spot with 23 frags, while Evoo Idli of OR Esports took the third sport with 22 finishes.

BGIS Grand Finals live coverage, including points table and standings, can be found here!

Edited by R. Elahi