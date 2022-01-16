BGIS Grand Finals Day 4: Map schedule, viewer rewards, and more

Today is the final day of the Battlegrounds India Series (BGIS) 2021 Grand Finals. The tournament has been extremely competitive in every aspect.

The winner of BGIS 2021 will not only receive the trophy, but will also secure a berth in PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 that is scheduled to start from the 21 January, 2022.

At the PMGC Grand Finals, the winning team from BGIS will face off against the top 15 teams from around the world.

Map schedule and timings for BGIS Grand Finals Day 4

The match-ups for the final day will be the same, with three of the six matches being played on the classic map of Erangel. To remove any undue advantage, all the players will play the finals on the same phone. The matches will also be played in TPP and Hardcore mode.

Match 1: Erangel - 5:45 PM IST

Match 2: Miramar - 6:35 PM IST

Match 3: Erangel - 7:25 PM IST

Match 4: Sanhok -8:15 PM IST

Match 5: Miramar - 9:10 PM IST

Match 6: Erangel - 10:00 PM IST

Catch the final day of action on Battlegrounds Mobile India's Youtube channel at 5:00 PM. The final day can be a day of surprises, whether with zone shifts or with performance.

Viewers can fill up a form in the description and get a chance to win IQOO 7 Legend smartphone and exclusive merchandise.

Summary of BGIS Grand Finals' Day 3

Team XO had another great day as it maintained its pole position with 224 points. TSM was not far behind and ended the day in second place with 212 points. Skylightz Gaming climbed one spot to finish in the top three with 201 points.

It will be a tough fight between these three teams to win the trophy. GodLike Esports has slipped to fourth place with 162 points while OR Esports is sitting at fifth place.

The performance of Team XSpark was middling as it currently sits at 12th place. It is unlikely that it will manage to make a comeback.

MVP leaderboard after Day 3 (Image via BGIS 2021)

Also Read Article Continues below

In the MVP list, GodLike Esports' Neyoo againt took the top spot with 33 eliminations. Revenant Esports' Topdawggg stood at second place with 31 finishes, followed by uDOG's Fearless with 30 points.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan