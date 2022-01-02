BGIS Quarter Finals Day 1: Teams, map order, schedule, and where to watch

The Quarter Finals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) starts today. Sixty-four teams from the Online Qualifiers have been divided into four groups and will battle for a slot in the Semi Finals.

Day 1 will feature matches involving teams from Group 3. Although not the toughest, this pool looks stacked with a combination of well-rounded professional teams and underdogs.

Sixteen competing teams from each group will vie for the top six spots and qualification to the Semi Finals.

All the sides will get a total of six matches to qualify. Every game will be of utmost importance, and teams will try to gain an advantage right out of the bat to avoid unnecessary pressures in later matches.

Teams competing in BGIS Quarter Finals Group 3

The BGIS Quarter Finals Group 3 teams (Image via BGMI)

Oldhood esp LAGGING EXPERTSVA UDT ESPORTS RIP MIZO GAMING XZIST ESPORTS MF ESPORTS TEAM GT TEAM OUTSET Global Esports Team Forever 7Sea Esports Hyderabad Hydras NFC Fearless Only Glitch 2op esports Revenant Esports

Map order and schedule for BGIS Quarter Finals Day 1

The action on Day 1 will commence at 5.00 pm, and the games can be seen on the official BGMI YouTube channel. The matches, however, will be played according to the schedule and map order listed below:

Match 1: Erangel (5.45 pm)

Match 2: Miramar (6.40 pm)

Match 3: Erangel (7.30 pm)

Match 4: Sanhok (8.25 pm)

Match 5: Miramar (9.15 pm)

Match 6: Erangel (10.10 pm)

Among the known teams in Group 3, 7Sea Esports and Team Forever have been in pristine touch lately, displaying their aggression through a strong showing of gun power.

Although Global Esports, Revenant Esports, and Hyderbad Hydras have been struggling slightly in recent third-party events, they still can't be ruled out due to the wealth of experience their players carry. The performances of these squads in the online qualifiers have been commendable.

The performance of underdog teams will also be a point of interest. After clearing the In-game Qualifiers and three rounds of Online Qualifiers, these sides will get some breathing space given the increase in the number of matches in the BGIS Online Qualifiers.

Edited by Ravi Iyer