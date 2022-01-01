3 BGMI esports teams who dominated Round 3 of BGIS 2021 Online Qualifiers

The ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 is BGMI's first major official tournament. The hype around the tournament has been created since the announcement for it was made way back in August.

However, due to the rise of in-game hackers, the tournament was postponed. It was only after the introduction of the new anti-cheat engine that BGIS began with its In-game Qualifiers on December 4. The next stage saw 32 invited teams square off against the 224 qualified teams from the first two rounds of Online Qualifiers.

While some invited BGMI Esports teams succumbed to the pressure of huge expectations of qualifying, there were few teams that dominated their groups in the three allotted matches showing their prowess. Here's a look at some of the teams that dominated Round 3 of the BGIS 2021 online qualifiers.

3 BGMI Esports teams that stood above the rest in Round 3 of BGIS 2021 Online Qualifiers

1) TSM

Team Solo Mid (TSM) was the most dominating team in Round 3 of Online Qualifiers. It was the first BGMI Esports team in the history of BGIS to cross the 100 points mark at that stage of the tournament. In the three matches that it played, TSM managed to grab two 'Chicken Dinners' and finish second in the other.

TSM created a record when it ended its third match with a staggering 31 kills, and destroyed its opponents' defense (taking on as many as eight different teams). In doing so, it broke the previous record of 24 kills. NinjaJOD was the stand-out performer, and he became the MVP of all three matches.

2) Global Esports

Global Esports set a record of 72 points and dominated its lobby. Unfortunately, the record was then broken by TSM. Like the latter, Global Esports too got a hold of two 'Chicken Dinners' and a second place finish to secure easy qualification through to the Quarter Finals of BGIS 2021.

Slayer's addition to the team has boosted the team's performance greatly. Global Esports' fight against Old Hood Esports at the end of the third match is a highlight of their dominating stance. Team GE will be amongst the teams to look out for going on in the tournament.

3) Team Forever

Team Forever's performance in BGIS: The Grind highlighted the fact that the BGMI Esports team would perform well in the main tournament, and so they did. Although they did not have a great outing in the first match on Erangel, Team Forever picked up two successive wins in the next two matches on Miramar and Erangel.

Led by a BGMI pro, Owais, Team Forever dominated Round 3 of BGIS' Online Qualifiers and is expected to continue the same form going forward in the tournament. BGMI fans will forever remember Team Forever's win in the Miramar match where it dominated big names like 8bit, MF Esports and Team INS.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan