BGIS Quarter Finals Day 2: Teams, map order, schedule, and where to watch

The BGIS 2021 Quarter-Finals kicked off yesterday with Group 3 teams competing for a place in the semi-finals. While Hyderabad Hydras and 7Sea Esports shined, two fan favorites — Team Forever and Global Esports — disappointed and were eventually eliminated from the event.

Today, a new set of 16 teams (Group 2) will once again battle it out for the six semi-final spots over six classic matches. The group lineup looks stacked with both established and new teams. Let's take a look at the schedule and the participating teams for today.

Participating teams in Group 2 of BGIS 2021

BGIS Quarterfinals Group 2 teams (Image via BGMI)

1. Long Reign

2. Force One Esports

3. Nigma Galaxy

4. Reckoning Esports

5. 2oP Official

6. 247 Gaming

7. Team K9 Official

8. X Terminator Esports

9. Mastizone Gaming

10. TSG

11. Team XO

12. Udog India

13. Team Redxross

14. Big Brother Esports

15. Chicken Rushers

16. Scythe Kronos

The biggest contender for today is likely to be Team XO, who have been in sublime form in recent times. They won The Grind and WD Black Cup S2 while being the second runners-up at the Skyesports Mobile Open.

The group also has Nigma Galaxy, led by star player Smokie. Reckoning Esports, who had middling online qualifiers, are also present in the group. Meanwhile, Udog India, the only team to win all their matches in online qualifiers Round 3, will also contend for a spot.

Scythe Kronos could be considered the underdogs. They topped their online qualifiers group ahead of teams such as Team Insane and Rivalry Esports.

Big Brother Esports signed the roster of EZ4 before the start of the quarter-finals. The top-six teams will secure their tickets for the BGIS Semifinals.

Map Schedule and where to watch

Match 1 - Erangel - 5:45 PM

Match 2 - Miramar - 06:40 PM

Match 3 - Erangel - 07:30 PM

Match 4 - Sanhok - 08:25 PM

Match 5 - Miramar - 09:15 PM

Match 6 - Erangel - 10:10 PM

Also Read Article Continues below

The tournament will be streamed on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Youtube channel from 5:00 PM IST.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee