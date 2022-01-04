BGIS Quarter Finals Day 3: Teams, map order, schedule, and top teams to watch

Today is day three of the BGIS 2021 Quarter Finals. Sixteen top teams (Group 1) will compete in six matches to determine the six Semi Finalists.

The previous two days of the Quarter Finals showed how intense the competition is. Many established teams like Global Esports and Nigma Galaxy couldn't make it to the Semi Finals, while underdog teams like 247 Gaming and Old Hood ESP surprised with their performances.

There will be a lot of excitement in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series today as seven established teams (invited) face amateur squads for limited berths.

Participating teams in Group 1 of BGIS 2021

The BGIS Quarter Finals Group 1 teams (Image via BGMI/Facebook)

One Sided Glory Sin Official Deadeye Obey Esports Version 1 Fault Esp Destructax Celcius esports Skylightz gaming TSM FTX Team Xspark Orgless 5 OR esports Orangutan Esports Rivalry Esports KBP JOD

Top teams to watch out for in BGIS Quarter Finals Day 3

The biggest team going into this round is Team Xspark, consisting of players like Scout, Mavi, and Gill. They did well in Online Qualifiers and were at the top of their group.

The side will face its ex-organization, OR Esports, who will look to regain their form following an ordinary previous round.

However, the biggest favorite to dominate the group will be TSM FTX. They are in sublime form and were the only team to cross 100 points in Online Qualifiers.

Also vying for the coveted semifinal spot will be Skylightz Gaming, who finished first during the Online Qualifiers.

Rivalry Esports (ex-Umumba squad), another experienced side, will also try to improve upon its last-round performance.

Map schedule and streaming details BGIS Quarterfinals day 3

Match 1 - Erangel - 5:45 PM

Match 2 - Miramar - 06:40 PM

Match 3 - Erangel - 07:30 PM

Match 4 - Sanhok - 08:25 PM

Match 5 - Miramar - 09:15 PM

Match 6 - Erangel - 10:10 PM

Also Read Article Continues below

Catch the action live on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel from 5.00 pm IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer