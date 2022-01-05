BGIS Quarterfinals Day 4 Group 4: Teams, schedule, top teams to watch out, and where to watch 

The Quarterfinals of the BGIS 2021 will conclude today with Group 4 matches. The final batch of 16 quarterfinalists will battle it out for six semi-final spots. The competition has been pretty fascinating thus far, with some underdog teams securing unexpected victories.

Participating teams in Group 4 of BGIS 2021 Quarterfinals

The top six teams will advance to BGIS Semifinals from Group 4 (Image via BGMI)

1. GodLike Esports

2. Team SOUL

3. Team X Lions

4. TKM X on top

5. R Esports

6. Team Outliners

7. 4 Heroes

8. FPS gaming

9. Iron sight

10. Enigma Gaming

11. Team Mayavi

12. Team Insane Esports

13. Rage official

14. TEAM BE

15. Tactical Esports

16. Invincible

Teams to look out for during BGIS 2021

All eyes will be on the two marquee teams, Team Soul and GodLike Esports. Both of these teams have contrasting stories so far. While GodLike has stuck to the same squad for quite some time, Soul has tried different players before settling down on Roxx and Viru.

Viper who has been one of the stalwarts for Team Soul proved his mettle during the online qualifiers and it will be up to him to lead his team once again.

Enigma Gaming defeated GodLike in the online qualifiers and will want to continue their dream run. Team Insane has performed well over the past few months and with the addition of Rayed, they have the potential to dominate the group.

Underdog teams like Iron Sight and Invincible topped their respective groups and may shake things up.

Map schedule and streaming details BGIS Quarterfinals Day 4

Match 1 - Erangel - 5:45 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - 06:40 pm

Match 3 - Erangel - 07:30 pm

Match 4 - Sanhok - 08:25 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - 09:15 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - 10:10 pm

Fans can tune in at 5:00 pm IST on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube channel to catch the action.

Edited by Siddharth Satish