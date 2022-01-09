BGIS Semi-Finals day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The third day of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGIS) 2021 Semi-Finals has just concluded. With 74 finishes and 157 points, Skylightz Gaming continues to lead the pack, and the reason for their continued domination is their persistent gameplay and stable structure.

Team XO had an okay-ish day, but they have maintained their second place with 145 points. Hyderabad Hydras played superbly and made a huge jump again to secure third place with 132 points. OR Esports slipped further to fourth while Godlike retained the fifth place.

A good day for Team Xspark allowed them to break into the top ten of the overall rankings, but Team Soul had a terrible day as they could only accumulate five points in four matches.

BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals Day 3 overview

Team Xspark secured 8th place after BGIS Semi-Finals day 3 (Image via BGMI)

Underdog team Celcius Esports showed smart gameplay to win the first match with six frags. 7 Sea Esports were aggressive from the first moment and they grabbed 11 kills in the match.

COXRIPMIZO took advantage of the fight between Only Glitch and Orgless5 to win the second match of Miramar with six frags. Skylightz Gaming was aggressive to secure second place with 13 kills.

Top 16 teams from Semi-Finals will advance to BGIS Finals (Image via BGMI)

Team XO won the third match of Erangel with 11 kills. Skylightz Gaming was once again aggressive and managed to grab 12 kills.

Udog India, who were stupendous in the previous stage, won the fourth match of Sanhok with seven kills. GodLike was eliminated at fourth, but their 11 frags pushed them to second place.

Bottom half of the overall point table of BGIS Semi-Finals after day 3 (Image via BGMI)

The fifth match of the day was dominated by Team XSpark with 13 kills where ScoutOp was MVP for his six frags contributions. Hyderabad Hydras and OR Esports were in second and third place with nine and 10 kills, respectively.

Hyderabad Hydras won the final match of Day 3 with eight frags. TSM came second with their nine frag stint in which NinjaJod was MVP for his six frag contribution.

Tomorrow is the final day of the Semi-Finals, and it's the last chance for bottom-ranked teams to make it to the finals.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.

