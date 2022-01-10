BGIS Semifinals Day 4 live standings: GodLike, Xspark, SouL, Skylightz, and more in action

The final day of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGIS) 2021 Semifinals is about to start. Twenty-four top teams from India will compete against each other for one last time, at the end of which the bottom eight teams will be eliminated.

BGIS 2021 Semifinals Day 4 Schedule

The semis are now down to six matches, with each team scheduled to play four. The bottom-ranked sides have a steep climb ahead and must bring their A-game to make it to the finals.

Match 1: Group B vs Group C (Erangel) 5.45 pm

Match 2: Group A vs Group B (Miramar) 6.35 pm

Match 3: Group A vs Group C (Erangel) 7.25 pm

Match 4: Group B vs Group C (Sanhok) 8.15 pm

Match 5: Group A vs Group C (Miramar) 9.10 pm

Match 6: Group A vs Group B (Erangel) 10.00 pm

The BGIS 2021 Semifinals groups

Where to watch and viewer rewards

Fans can tune in to the Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTube/Facebook pages to watch the event live and cheer for their favorite teams, starting at 5.00 pm IST.

There is also a chance to win two Iqoo 7 Legend phones and exclusive BGIS merchandise.

The third day proved to be the worst for fan-favorite Team Soul as they slipped from 14th to 22nd place. They will have to give it their all to make it to the Grand Finals.

The bottom-ranked underdogs like Team X Lions and COXRIPMIZO showed spark with their gameplay, breaking into the top 16. The top two positions didn't change, with Skylightz Gaming and Team XO cementing their spots.

Udog India and Team XSpark also had good outings, as both made it to the top 10.

The top four players after the Semifinals Day 3

Skylightz Gaming Pukar has been the best player of the semis with 29 frags, followed by fan-favorite Jonathan.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer